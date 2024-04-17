Agri-fintech start-up Dvara E-Registry (DER) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) have jointly launched an initiative to enhance the livelihood of women farmers in Odisha.

The partnership, part of the government-supported Climate Smart Rice-based Systems for Prosperity and Resilience (ClimatePRO) project, will facilitate the establishment of a women-led farmer producer company (FPC) in Ganjam district, focusing on increasing agricultural productivity and resilience, DER said in a statement.

The primary goal is introducing climate-resilient and high-yielding varieties of rice, pulses, oilseeds, and other profitable crops. The adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices aims to promote sustainable farming systems throughout Odisha, it said.

Levaraging solutions

The initiative lays emphasis on leveraging digital solutions. The Doordrishti platform, developed by DER, enables access to agricultural services for all stakeholders in the agricultural value chain. The mobile and web-based platform enables the digitisation of farmer and FPO land records and business activities, and offers farm- and crop-specific products and services.

Tarun Katoch, co-founder and head of value-chain, DRE, said, “Our collaboration with IRRI as part of the ClimatePRO project is about bringing transformative digital and agricultural solutions to the doorstep of Odisha’s women farmers. Doordrishti is a testament to our commitment to this vision, providing a direct link between climate-smart practices and the farmers who stand to benefit from them. Through this initiative, we’re not just aiming to enhance productivity but also nurture a generation of women entrepreneurs in agriculture.”

Ranjitha Puskur, principal scientist at IRRI and leader of the ClimatePRO project, said, “This would be the third women-led FPC we are incubating in Odisha. These market-oriented collectives play a critical role in enabling women to become resilient and be at the forefront of driving sustainable transformations of agriculture and food systems. A particularly exciting feature of this FPC is the central focus on digital innovations and this offers us an opportunity to understand how we can be intentional about bridging the gender digital divide and equip women with the skills needed to maximise the entrepreneurial opportunities. This effort goes beyond improving crop yields; it’s about building a resilient community with women leading the way.”