Only six out of the 36 meteorological sub-divisions in the country have a rain deficit on Thursday morning, and all five are situated in the East and North-East region where the monsoon is currently on an overdrive under the influence of a rare deep depression. The system has weakened into a depression on Thursday morning, but will continue to pour it down over this rain-deficient region.

Depression on merry run

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression moved in from Jharkhand and adjoining North Chhattisgarh to entirely over North Chhattisgarh about 40 km North-North-West of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) and 190 km East-South-Wast of Sidhi (East Madhya Pradesh). The rain deficit till Wednesday amounted to -39 per cent over Jharkhand. It was -45 per cent over neighbouring Bihar; -35 per cent over East Uttar Pradesh; and -29 per cent over the plains of West Bengal.

Also read: Indian monsoon break may not affect paddy, temperature holds key for pulses

Elsewhere, the deficit amounted to -33 per cent over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura. The other subdivision away from this region featuring a deficit is Kerala, with -36 per cent. While the East and North-East regions (as well as parts of the North-West) can look forward to a productive run of the monsoon for next week or so, Kerala may have to wait a little longer for deliverance.

Kerala’s wait to last longer

This wait may last until the third week of August, as per global model outlook. On Thursday, the IMD said the depression over North Chhattisgarh may move towards North-East Madhya Pradesh and adjoining South-West Uttar Pradesh where it may weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area. Satellite pictures on Thursday showed heavy rain clouds over an area bounded by Banda, Damoh, Chhotta Chhindwara, Seoni, Amarwara, Bareli and Silwani across Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Central Madhya Pradesh.

Also read: Indian monsoon may be normal despite prediction of below normal rains in August

Rain for Madhya Pradesh

The depression may bring light to moderate rain at most places over East Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and Friday with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rain. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast at most places over West Madhya Pradesh on Thursday with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on Friday.

As for rain-deficient East Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places on Thursday with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated heavy for three days from Friday. Over West Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha, it will be light to moderate at most places with isolated heavy rain on Thursday. Numerical IMD models hint that the Head Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of East and North-East India may continue to witness rain activity at least for over the next 9-10 days.