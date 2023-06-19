India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said conditions are turning favourable during the next two days for advance of monsoon into some more parts of the South Peninsula, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar after a pause enforced by erstwhile extremely severe cyclone Biparjoy.

This is even as the fourth morning after its landfall saw a remnant depression persisting and active over Rajasthan after it wrought havoc all the way from Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat, while preparing to bring parts of adjoining Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh next under its influence.

Expansive cloud cover

Satellite pictures showed clouds drifting towards Alwar and Mathura in South-East Rajasthan and South-West Uttar Pradesh, only a short haul from the national capital. The heaviest clouds hovered above Tonk, Nainwa, Lakhen and Sheopur in South-East Rajasthan and prepared to hit Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur. Another cloud parcel hung over the Mahwa-Suroth-Hindaun belt. Bordering areas in North-West Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh saw moderate to heavy build-up.

Short-term forecasts said the depression is being fed by moist westerly to south-westerly winds from the North Arabian Sea, and may wade into the heat wave-stricken West Uttar Pradesh in the next couple of days, though weakened. But its entry into these parts will likely trigger the formation of a cyclonic circulation/low-pressure area over the Head Bay of Bengal, which might turn pivotal in anchoring the monsoon flows into the dry parts of East India and Central India from June 25.

Cyclonic circulation soon

The IMD has forecast light isolated to scattered rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over the other heat wave-stricken plains of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during next two days and fairly widespread rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely also over Bihar variously until Thursday.

Light to moderate rain at most places is likely over North-East India and the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days with isolated heavy to very heavy falls. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, and floods-hit Assam and Meghalaya.

Non-seasonal rains

To the West, the desert state of Rajasthan and now Madhya Pradesh and South-West Uttar Pradesh, apart from Gujarat, are already witnessing non-seasonal rain, or are preparing to do so, even as the monsoon languished some distance away over Peninsular India and North-East India.

IMD located the remnant depression from Biparjoy, the longest surviving Arabian Sea storm, on Monday morning over East Rajasthan, 30 km East-North-West of Tonk; 60 km South-South-East of Jaipur. It would continue to move East-North-East to within an earshot of Delhi during the course of the day. It has already brought flooding rain and high winds to many part of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Heavy rain warning

On Monday, the IMD issued heavy rainfall warning to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely over East Rajasthan with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan on Monday and isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely at most places over Madhya Pradesh with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on both these days while being isolated heavy over South-West Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

High winds, flood threat

A wind warning alert for Rajasthan and adjoining North-West Madhya Pradesh said squally winds reaching 30-40 km/hr in speed gusting to 50 km/hr may prevail over East Rajasthan and adjoining areas of West Madhya Pradesh and reduce to 25-35 km/hr gusting to 45 km/hr by Monday evening.

Low-lying areas may get inundated by the heavy rain while surface traffic may be hit by poor visibility. The flooding may lead to breach kutcha roads apart from inflicting damage to loose/unsecured structures. Minor damage is likely to to banana, papaya, drumstick trees and horticultural crops.

