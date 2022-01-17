MP govt announces relief for crop loss due to heavy rains

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to complete by January 18 the farm-level survey of crops damaged in recent heavy rains and hailstorms following an order by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Collectors of the affected districts have been asked to conduct the survey, after which relief will be disbursed, an official statement by the State government said. Chouhan visited the affected villages in Ashoknagar, Niwari, Vidisha and Rajgarh districts in the last two days.

The chief minister has declared that farmers will be paid at ₹30,000 per hectare if 50 per cent of the crop is lost. Besides, the relief will be over and above their insurance claims, if any. The State government will also disburse farmers compensation of ₹30,000 for the death of cows and buffalos. Some relief has also been planned for the loss of calf, goat and hen.

The State has also decided to approach the Centre to postpone the recovery of short-term crop loans in the affected districts and to convert them into medium-term loans, the statement said.

Nearly 50,000 hectares area under rabi crops have been damaged in recent rains in Madhya Pradesh, which received nearly five times of normal precipitation at 27.7 mm during January 1-17.