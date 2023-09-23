The first global turmeric conference will be held in Mumbai on September 27 with various stakeholders in the ecosystem coming together to discuss various issues of the sector.

The conference, organised by NCDEX Institute of Commodity Markets and Research (NICR) in collaboration with Tefla’s, will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), traders, processors, exporters, researchers and other stakeholders wil participate in the conference, a statement from NICR, an arm of NCDEX, said .

The conference will focus on production, marketing and international trade in turmeric. It will look into new developments in agricultural practices, present an overview of the turmeric export industry and global quality standards.

‘Long-pending demand’

“It was a long pending demand from the turmeric industry that there should be one inclusive platform where all the stakeholders have the opportunity to meet and discuss all the issues related to turmeric as both a crop and as an industrial commodity. We are highly optimistic about this initiative and believe that the industry will derive valuable insights to work upon in the near future,” said Arun Raste, Director, NICR, was quoted in the statement.

The conference will highlight how new technology, new processing practices and input developments are revolutionising turmeric business. The meet will offer insight on the impact of weather on turmeric planting. Furthermore, it will delve into the spice’s new horizons, where ideas and tactics to boost industrial growth within the turmeric sector will be addressed.

Participants will gain insights into turmeric trade dynamics, current trends and get an in-depth market analysis, allowing them to make more informed decisions, the statement said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit