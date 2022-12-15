Around 90,000 eggs were airlifted from Tiruchirapalli airport on Wednesday night to Malaysia to tide over the shortage of eggs there. The trial shipment was sent after the Malaysian Agriculture and Food Security Minister approached the Indian Embassy at Kuala Lumpur seeking to import Indian eggs as Malaysia has been facing a shortage of table eggs for the past few months. The High Commissioner of India at Kuala Lumpur wrote to the Centre on December 12 detailing the egg shortage in Malaysia and their interest in importing from India. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) expedited the certification process and facilitated trial “First ever shipment of eggs” from Namakkal, Tamil Nadu to Malaysia. The exports are expected to continue once the trial shipment is approved and accepted by Malaysians, said Shobana Kumar, Regional Head, APEDA, Chennai, in a release.

