Simpli Namdhari’s, a vegetarian omnichannel retailer owned by seed firm Namdhari Seeds, has opened its first store at Banjara Hills here.

The 11,000-sq. ft retail space offers a wide range of fresh and packaged products.

“The produce available at the store is harvested from Namdhari’s own farms,” a statement said.

“With the launch of store in Hyderabad, Namdhari plans to bring the seed-to-plate concept to the city,” Gurmukh Roopra, CEO of Namdhari’s Group, said in a statement on Friday.

The firm will open 3-5 stores by the end of 2024.

“As one of the largest vegetable seed players in Telangana, we want to leverage the brand in Telangana’s rural communities and bring it to customers in urban areas” Roopra said.