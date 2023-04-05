The Telangana government will host a Food Conclave-2023 on April 28 and 29. The annual brainstorming event is expected to host 100 thought leaders from the agri-food industry.

“They will have intense deliberations to identify the key challenges and opportunities for the growth of the Indian agri-food sector in this decade,” a senior government official said.

The event will have five thematic tracks covering agriculture (green), edible oil (yellow), dairy (white), meat and poultry (pink), and aquaculture (blue).

“We are collaborating with the World Economic Forum-India, Indian Vegetable Oil Producers Association (IVPA), Indian Dairy Association, Heifer International, and Society of Aquaculture Professionals to conduct these sessions. “The conclave will have 27-panel discussions, five roundtables, and more than 40 one-on-one meetings between government and industry leaders,” a senior leader from the organising committee said.

Unveiling a conference brochure, Telangana Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the State made good strides in agriculture production as the government augmented irrigation facilities and launched several schemes.

“The current global situation presents a unique set of challenges and potential opportunities. It, however, will take a coordinated and calculated effort to capitalise on these opportunities for the State and country,” he said.

He asked key stakeholders to get together and chart out a clear path to cash in on the opportunity. “Through this event, we intend to create such a platform,” he said.