Agri Business

NCDC sanctions ₹19,444 crore for kharif procurement

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 27, 2020 Published on September 27, 2020

Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana to get funds

National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), the apex financing organisation of the Agriculture Ministry, has sanctioned funds amounting to ₹19,444 crore, as first instalment, to Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana for kharif paddy procurement under minimum support price (MSP) operations.

This would be used by the States or State Marketing Federations to undertake paddy procurement operations through their respective cooperative organisations. Chhattisgarh gets the highest amount of ₹9,000 crore, while Telanagana and Haryana get ₹5,500 crore and ₹5,444 crore, respectively, an official statement said on Sunday.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 27, 2020
Kharif crops
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.