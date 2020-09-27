NCDC sanctions ₹19,444 crore for kharif procurement

National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), the apex financing organisation of the Agriculture Ministry, has sanctioned funds amounting to ₹19,444 crore, as first instalment, to Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana for kharif paddy procurement under minimum support price (MSP) operations.

This would be used by the States or State Marketing Federations to undertake paddy procurement operations through their respective cooperative organisations. Chhattisgarh gets the highest amount of ₹9,000 crore, while Telanagana and Haryana get ₹5,500 crore and ₹5,444 crore, respectively, an official statement said on Sunday.