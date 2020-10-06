NDDB, Ladakh in pact to conduct survey for promotion of dairying

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh on Tuesday inked an agreement to conduct a benchmark survey in the newly formed UT. The survey is aimed at gathering required details to prepare a roadmap for development and promotion of dairying in the UT.

Under the survey, the NDDB proposes to enumerate all the households present in the identified villages irrespective of their dairy animal holding status. NDDB officials would train nominated coordinators in the Leh and Kargil districts, who will identify village investigators for survey, monitoring and supervision of field work.

Dairy development

After completion of the field work over the next two months, the NDDB will prepare a roadmap for dairy development in the UT region. The preliminary findings and roadmap will be discussed with the stakeholders, and a plan would be finalised.

The Survey will take into consideration crucial aspects like climatic conditions, suitability of breeds, animal health and AI support, feed and fodder availability, impediments in logistics and supply chain, marketing etc.

Promotion of milk production and rural livelihoods is aimed at enhancing income of the rural population.

Dilip Rath, Chairman, NDDB said that the MoU is to support the efforts of the UT Administration for dairy development in the interest of milk producers in particular, and the cooperative movement in general, in Ladakh.

NDDB has also offered managerial and technical support to promote producer-owned institutions that remain true to cooperative values.