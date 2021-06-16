New nutrient subsidy of phosphatic fertilisers goes up by three times

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) available to phosphatic fertilisers in the country has gone by more than three times to factor in the exponential increase in the coast of imported raw materials required to make them, while that for nitrogen, potassium and sulphur remained the same as last year.
As per the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers’ proposal, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday, the subsidy component of P-fertilisers would be ₹45.323 per kg, while NBS for nitrogen, potassium and sulphur would remain at ₹18.789, ₹10.116 and ₹2.374 respectively, an official statement said.
The government makes available fertilisers, namely Urea and 22 grades of P&K fertilisers (including DAP) to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers or importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is governed by the NBS Scheme since 2010.
The subsidy is released to fertiliser companies as per NBS rates so that they can make available fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices.
In the last few months, the international prices of raw materials of DAP and other P&K fertilisers have increased sharply. As a result, prices of finished DAP in international market have also increased accordingly.
However, the government intervened and told the fertiliser companies to sell their old stocks of DAP fertilisers at old prices. Subsequently, the government also increased the subsidy available for DAP to ₹1,700 per bag from ₹500 a bag. This resulted in fertiliser companies selling DAP at the same rate of ₹1,200 per bag to farmers. The estimated additional subsidy burden on account of increased DAP subsidy is around ₹14,775 crore.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...