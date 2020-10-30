Nilgiri tea estates await arrival of NE monsoon

Amazon’s Echo Dot is now a bit of a ball
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
Although the Met department has confirmed the commencement of the North-East (NE) monsoon, tea plantations in Coonoor, Kotagiri and Kundah taluks in the NE belt of The Nilgiris are waiting for rains.
“As shadow benefit, some regions in the NE belt received showers during the recent South-West monsoon period. This had increased the moisture in the soil and we expect the crop to be harvested for one more week, but thereafter unless we receive NE monsoon, the harvest of the green leaf will be severely affected”, Ramesh Chander, President, The Nilgiris Small Tea Growers’ Association told BusinessLine.
“Besides, in Kotagiri taluk, for the past week, a dry chillness settles down by dusk retarding the growth of leaves on tea plants. This is typical winter weather which usually happens only in December-January. If NE monsoon brings rain, chillness will vanish and leaf growth will pick up. Everything depends on NE monsoon”, he explained.
“In any case, in the week starting November 9, Diwali celebrations begin in the villages which would reduce the manpower for harvest in tea estates. Even if rains come now, the crop would be available for harvest only after Diwali. So, collectively, we hope better crop situation after Diwali”, he detailed.
“We are waiting for NE monsoon for harvest of fresh leaves ahead of winter quality season to manufacture speciality teas”, said G Udayakumar, Director, Speciality tea major Avataa Beverages in Billimalai Estate near Coonoor.
Avataa Speciality Tea Production’s Executive ENR, Vejayashekara, said: “More importantly, rains during NE monsoon will augment the succulence in the leaves and improve the quality of the green leaf. Teas manufactured with these leaves will make the forthcoming winter teas premium products.”
“We have orders to be fulfilled for both domestic and export markets and are waiting for copious rainfall during the forthcoming NE monsoon”, he disclosed.
Tea Board’s Executive Director, M Balaji, has sent Advisory guidelines to growers on the various cultural practices they should follow covering pruning, zinc deficiency, manuring, plucking, controlling blister blight disease, new planting, re-planting and weeding to augment the production of quality green leaves.
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...