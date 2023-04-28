The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) will release the findings of a study on the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Initiative in two rural development programmes – self-help groups and Amrit Sarovar.

Launched a year ago, Mission Amrit Sarovar aims at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country. This initiative was taken as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The study was based on research in 10 locations in different parts of the country. The institute, an autonomous institute under the Union Ministry of Rural Development, has prepared a report called – In Search of Excellence in Rural Transformation: The Mann ki Baat Stories’.

The report will be released by G Narendra Kumar, Director-General of NIRDPR on Friday afternoon.

MANAGE findings

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), published two research articles on the impact of Mann ki Baat on organic and natural farming and on agri-startups.