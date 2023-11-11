The National Institute of Technology Calicut has inked a memorandum of understanding with the ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research to promote research and education in the agriculture sector. The MoU will promote collaboration between the two premier institutions located in Kozhikode.

The MoU was signed by Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT Calicut, and R. Dinesh, Director of ICAR-IISR.

The collaboration aims at joint educational, training and research activities. It would ensure mutual benefit by the exchange of technological and agriculture domain knowledge.

The MoU between the two institutions located close to each other will have many advantages, said Krishna. Proper interaction, exchange programmes and campus visits will help both partners understand the real problems and identify solutions, he added.

The MoU also stresses the need for the exchange of invitations to scholars, including faculty, research personnel, and graduate students, for lectures, campus visits, etc. Sharing domain expertise for the mutual benefit of research initiatives is also planned as part of the collaboration.

“The collaboration is expected to help us focus on modernised research activities, setting aside traditional research,” said R Dinesh. He also urged collaboration in fostering mentorship in entrepreneurship and research in spices sector.

The two institutions will now exchange scholars for participation in conferences, symposia and seminars. Besides, the exchange of information in fields of interest to both parties is expected to benefit the academia at NITC and the research fraternity at IISR.