Spices Board has directed leading auctioneers to take necessary action to prevent pooling of Guatemalan cardamom mixed lots in the auctions.

The Marketing Director of the Board, in a circular, said Guatemalan cardamom is mixed with Indian arieties and pooled in the auctions and any violations in this regard would be dealt with seriously.

The directive comes in the wake of the complaints raised by the cardamom industry against mixing of Guatemalan produce with Indian grades in auction lotsTamil Nadu. They pointed out that such a move would affect the quality of Indian cardamom.

However, an auctioneer in Puttady in Idukki told businessline that there should be a proper mechanism to detect Guatemalan produce from the Indian lots and auctioneers as well as traders should be trained properly to find any adulteration.

Threat from blending

For instance, he cited the success of the training given by the Board to auctioneers and traders to identify artificial colouring in cardamom through hot water testing.

SKM Dhanavanthan, an exporter based in Bodinayakkanur, said the blending of Guatemalan cardamom with the Indian variety poses a substantial threat to the long-term sustainability of the Indian cardamom industry.

The introduction of Guatemalan cardamom could alter the traditional taste that consumers have come to expect. Moreover, the economic impact would be huge as Indian cardamom enjoys a premium price in the global market due to its quality and authenticity. Mixing it with a lower price alternative could dilute its value, leading to a decline in prices. This, in turn, would affect the income of farmers who are already grappling with the challenges of agricultural uncertainties, he said.

He suggested a multi-faceted approach to address the issue. First, importers need to be made aware of the potential long-term consequences of mixing cardamom varieties. Educating them about the unique qualities of Indian cardamom and the risks involved in diluting its authenticity is crucial.

Simultaneously, exporters must take proactive measures to maintain the purity of Indian cardamom. Stringent quality control processes, certification programmes, and collaboration with stakeholders across the supply chain can help ensure that the integrity of Indian cardamom is preserved, he added.