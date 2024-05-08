nurture.retail, the B2B agri-input market place said it has onboarded about a third of the three lakh agri-retailers in the country on its platform. The company said it has over one lakh agri retailers on its platform with some 20,000 added last year.

nurture.retail platform offers over 3,000 brands, 9,000 SKUs and 30 exclusive products across various categories such as crop protection, crop nutrition, seeds, farm equipment, animal feed, serving in areas covering some 19,000 pin codes across the country.

1.5X growth

Ankit Laddha — Head of nurture.retail, said the volumes of agri-inputs sold through its platforms stood at over 7,200 tonnes during 2023-24, registering a growth of 1.5 times over the previous year. Revenues generated by nurture.retail registered a growth of around 38 per cent over the previous year, he said without disclosing the numbers.

The company has expanded its operations to 3 new States this year – Chattisgarh, Karnataka and Odisha, serving a total of 14 States across the country. Its monthly active user base has increased to around 40,000 from last year’s 25,000. “The core mission of nurture.retail has always been to support rural agri-retailers by bringing world-class products to their doorsteps with the convenience of ordering through a mobile app. Our platform is designed to empower retailers by providing comprehensive support, including access to credit, insurance and ledger facilities for better account management and doorstep delivery. The fast, efficient and reliable network distribution services available at nurture.retail continue to be a catalyst in fulfilling our mission,” Laddha said

The logistic network built by nurture.retail is ensures timely and hassle-free delivery for retailers even in the remotest pin codes. Owing to its fast and secure pay-outs, it facilitates smooth financial transactions and cash flow management, the company said in a statement.