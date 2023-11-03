Object Technology Solutions, a global IT services company, has developed UPAg (Unified Portal for Agricultural Statistics) for Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

UPAg portal is designed to streamline and enhance data management in the agricultural sector. It addresses the critical need for credible, objective data to minimise the need for subjective judgment in policymaking, ultimately fostering stability, transparency, and informed decision-making.

Chandra Talluri, Chief Executive Officer of OTSI, said the portal addresses complex governance issues in the farming sector and enhances data accuracy besides improving digital data governance in the agriculture sector.

It will grant users access to real-time, reliable and standardised information paving the way for more responsive and efficient agricultural policies, he said.

Data consolidation

Currently, agricultural data is scattered across various sources, often presented in diverse formats and units. The UPAg portal aims to rectify this by consolidating data into a standardised format, ensuring easy access and comprehension for users. It will amalgamate real-time information on prices, production, area, yield, and trade from diverse sources, offering a holistic assessment of agricultural commodities.

The portal has an automated process of generating crop production estimates by triangulating the data from various sources such as IEG, Crop Weather Watch Group, MNCFC, and State government data. Policymakers and and other stakeholders use these estimates to make informed decisions.

Data hosted on the UPAg portal helps to gain deeper insights into the agricultural trends and resource utilisation.

Data sharing between UPAg and State Governments leads to more granular estimates of crop production, which can be used in decision-making.

Primary data related to crop area, production and yield, and secondary data like prices, market arrivals etc, are collected. Collection and curation of secondary datasets from sources such as government agencies, private organisations, and research institutions improve the accuracy and timeliness of crop production estimates, enabling a better understanding of market dynamics.