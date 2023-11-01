Agritech platform Arya.ag has announced a strategic collaboration with Fortune Rice Limited aimed at advancing crop monitoring capabilities in the farm sector. Through this collaboration, Arya.ag will leverage its satellite surveillance product, combined with Fortune Rice’s expertise in agriculture, to enhance the monitoring and growth of paddy crops.

Fortune Rice will provide details of 2,000 acres of farmland under monitoring, while Arya.ag will provide comprehensive insights into crop health and growth patterns, empowering farmers and agribusinesses with data-driven decision-making tools.

A key highlight of this collaboration is the integration of Arya.ag’s artificial intelligence and satellite surveillance solutions to enable access to rich datasets, detailed maps, and a secure application programming interface (API) designed to streamline data retrieval. This will facilitate real-time monitoring and analysis of their subscribed districts, villages, and blocks, ensuring a deeper understanding of crop performance.

This will enable early detection of anomalies in the monitored farmland and the required active measures in irrigation, fertigation, and pest control to increase the operational efficiency and yield of the crop. Furthermore, this will be done through a user-friendly mobile app, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited about our collaboration with Fortune Rice, which represents a significant step towards optimising crop management,” said Anand Chandra, Co-founder and Executive Director of Arya.ag. “Together, we will transform the way farmers and agribusinesses monitor and manage their crops, ensuring food security and sustainable agricultural practices.”

Jai Kumar Gupta, Executive Director at Fortune Rice Limited, stated, “We are delighted about our collaboration with Arya.ag which represents a big step towards modernising agriculture. Through this collaboration, we will be able to monitor and improve the performance of our paddy crops by utilising cutting-edge technologies. We hope to promote sustainable agriculture, assure food security, and provide farmers with useful data-driven insights.”