Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 22-10-2019 12:38:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Tharad(Guj)7.90216728.0042654152-11.15
Rajkot(Guj)1.5050904.80435541203.69
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.205053.605200512528.40
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC94.004600470024.32
CoconutOil
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC124.0019500174004.84
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC90.801680017200-8.20
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0010051.501850018500-3.65
Kottakkal(Ker)2.0010067.901755017350-9.30
Taliparamba(Ker)2.00-13.04185.9017200173001.18
CoconutSeed
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC146.0028002800NC
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC310.0024002400-11.11
Vandiperiyar(Ker)3.00-11.003600--7.69
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC67.3032003200-15.79
Copra
Elumathur(TN)49.7814.89787.72968091304.03
Kangeyam(TN)40.003001637.98103001050014.44
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC324.0010500108000.96
Anthiyur(TN)3.32-15.747.2685668159-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC30.50940094006.82
Muthur(TN)1.00-5023.0090009015-2.91
Taliparamba(Ker)0.60-2515.20915094007.65
Payyannur(Ker)0.52NC18.7887008700-
GroundNutOil
Panthawada(Guj)1575.56-1575.564368--
Lalsot(Raj)167.10-64.391784.00410042367.05
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-12.5101.00520052000.97
Bhanvad(Guj)3.005090.20365036508.96
Allahabad(UP)2.50-44.4421.5053005250-22.51
Tindivanam(TN)2.40-62.5423.808498916111.29
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.40-33.333.5034003915-
Kallakurichi(TN)1.04-7464.108099829913.89
Nanuta(UP)1.00-33.333.5049004900-
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)24.00-22.58424.00105001050033.76
Rajkot(Guj)1.00-33.33161.006000550020.00
Mustard
Raigarh(Cht)80.00-160.002800--
Aligarh(UP)50.00-28.574875.0036503620-5.19
Tharad(Guj)45.10-60.612535.8036853650-2.90
Dhing(ASM)36.00140492.004200420011.11
Rura(UP)35.50NC1686.6034003400NC
Gangapur City(Raj)33.80-16.548478.20390639050.41
Barhaj(UP)25.0013.641225.0042204320-
Bilsi(UP)23.502.171215.0037603750-6.00
Lakhimpur(UP)22.00-4.351859.0035803180-7.73
Aliganj(UP)18.00100222.0031003300-
Aklera(Raj)17.0090057.60367835701.94
Lalsot(Raj)13.10-74.812636.50390039001.25
Bangalore(Kar)13.00-35546.00110004850101.83
Kasganj(UP)12.00-201368.0035103480-11.14
Muskara(UP)8.80-1.1235.4036803650-
Tharad(Rah)(Guj)8.5088.89160.3036503630-2.67
Asansol(WB)6.48-7.43785.1643504350-2.25
Khairagarh(UP)5.605.66611.00370038002.78
Allahabad(UP)5.5037.5174.00420042002.82
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.2092.59524.1038153859-0.93
Ballia(UP)5.0025159.004220426011.05
Rajkot(Guj)4.00400228.4032753550-6.43
Badayoun(UP)4.00-11.11346.40421042006.58
Kadaura(UP)3.502561.7034753425-6.33
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.20-36326.8036504400NC
Sehjanwa(UP)2.50-5.004250--
Gondal(UP)2.10NC129.20387038608.71
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-28.57167.90425042609.68
Fatehpur(UP)2.0010062.6037353725-7.32
Jahangirabad(UP)2.00NC245.8036003625-6.49
Kandi(WB)2.0033.3361.8038003800-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.60-70.91545.8036503575-2.67
Basti(UP)1.60-11.1185.60424542506.66
Gadaura(UP)0.8033.3337.70420041005.00
Dadri(UP)0.80NC36.30421042006.58
Divai(UP)0.60NC103.3039003900-
Naugarh(UP)0.60-2543.30425042455.85
Mustardoil
Dhing(ASM)200.00NC2740.0095001040011.76
Aligarh(UP)40.0033.332220.0086008500-8.02
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-251851.5089708975-1.43
Karimganj(ASM)29.8599.93179.11938093803.70
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67399.00900590501.75
Kasganj(UP)3.8026.6795.7086408700-
Allahabad(UP)3.00-50137.50985099005.91
Fatehpur(UP)1.505056.8091009060-2.67
Rura(UP)1.00NC454.6077007800-
Muskara(UP)0.80-2024.7090508760-
Balarampur(WB)0.72NC15.00986098501.75
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)320.00-1.842890.00152501522512.96
Halvad(Guj)102.781245.29282.5610075100508.92
Gangapur City(Raj)37.00-16.48858.40108851072014.31
Lalsot(Raj)22.50-55141.0092009800-11.11
Muskara(UP)9.80237.9385.208750855023.24
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)9.20-64.264.7010500980015.96
Dhoraji(Guj)2.1020013.60103301000511.31
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)954.98-20.386268.9734803400-
Aklera(Raj)630.003584.21958.9033853923-5.84
Khujner(MP)341.7012.514759.80330533407.31
Anta(Raj)129.404692.59136.7034583320-
Yeola(Mah)40.00-40.003525--
Bangalore(Kar)18.0026048.004850475015.48
Hanagal(Kar)1.00-87.5104.0033173647-8.92
Published on October 22, 2019
