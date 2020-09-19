Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 19-09-2020 07:35:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kadiri(Guj)427.0096.771935.0040753975-25.91
Siddhpur(Guj)112.5025.524614.1840153907-26.42
Palanpur(Guj)87.7015.393431.6040653932-25.10
Thara(Guj)77.7010.531826.2040703940-
Rajkot(Guj)72.00-2.72474.0038353700-27.78
Mehsana(Guj)60.40123.7769.3040103900-27.09
Vijapur(Guj)54.9049.18111.6040453910-26.19
Halvad(Guj)34.7612.421633.9639503850-26.85
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)33.00-57.91111.4040253510-26.21
Unava(Guj)24.90-18.89727.4040354010-26.64
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)20.70-22.7647.5040353540-26.64
Vadgam(Guj)17.00136.111078.0840753942-25.16
Kurnool(AP)16.60-73.05288.6036983389-28.46
Rapar(Guj)14.50-19.442559.5040503925-
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)14.0047.37239.4039853860-26.20
Dhansura(Guj)10.00-33.33341.5040253915-24.91
Dhanera(Guj)9.69-81.84606.2340373932-23.40
Dasada Patadi(Guj)7.40-75217.5639883852-20.40
Mansa(Guj)6.26-8.21222.7640553895-25.94
Modasa(Guj)6.00-37.5185.2040253975-24.77
Sami(Guj)5.60-30.86239.0040103930-26.42
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.50-65.412568.3040603950-25.57
Karjan(Guj)4.50-109.5039003850-28.11
Savarkundla(Guj)4.50542.8635.2037253650-27.67
Dehgam(Guj)2.4020457.6039753905-26.05
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)2.22-33.33189.7640483908-26.63
Dahod(Guj)1.40-91.72102.4038003725-27.62
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC124.0037003800-19.57
CoconutOil
Chickkaballapura(Kar)2500.00NC5000.001300013000-
Santhesargur(Kar)1200.00-33.3355200.0080008000NC
Omalur(TN)19.90-8.42196.971850185044.53
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.00NC52.803900370030.00
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC409.004000370017.65
GroundNutOil
Kawardha(Cht)190.00206.45292.0029003700-
Halvad(Guj)160.0025.49944.4641254600-2.94
Rajkot(Guj)150.0087.514733.7043754600-8.85
Laxmeshwar(Kar)61.00144200.0035953730-20.45
Jasdan(Guj)45.00309.09396.50425050003.66
Davangere(Kar)44.002100186.0036303833-
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)42.901240.62322.3040005435-13.98
Mainpuri(UP)30.00-62.511354.0046504660-6.06
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)29.00280038.0034693969-
Kurnool(AP)25.10829.63575.9042924089-26.37
Savarkundla(Guj)20.004001544.60495347531.54
Kadur(Kar)11.00-52.17150.0047503700-
Mahoba(UP)5.10-29.175558.1048304830-3.21
Gundlupet(Kar)5.00-5.001525--
Vankaner(Guj)4.2010.53105.30375545007.29
Dhule(Mah)4.00-66.6719.0045254600-
Nagpur(Mah)2.0010025.0038753375-
Madhugiri(Kar)1.00-50276.004000410121.21
Amalner(Mah)1.00-1.004400--
Jhansi(UP)1.00-33.3313474.904890487536.78
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC239.004250400016.44
GroundNutSeed
Rajkot(Guj)10.00270.37210.8065506160NC
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.0025881.00510051209.09
Kurara(UP)8.80-8.805000--
Banda(UP)2.00NC256.005400545014.29
Karvi(UP)2.00-33.33349.305300540012.77
Maudaha(UP)0.80-20245.905350530016.30
Atarra(UP)0.60-14.29139.105320535012.59
Mustard
Agra(UP)175.001.7416481.104720460029.32
Baran(Raj)120.0084.622670.0049304760-
Dhanera(Guj)90.52-54.322720.944612462736.45
Lalitpur(UP)50.0042.862601.904550455029.63
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00-27.272366.205350530027.38
Aligarh(UP)35.0016.676302.004750480035.71
Mathura(UP)28.00NC2233.004690467021.82
Shamli(UP)26.0023.812749.505250505028.05
Aklera(Raj)25.5050800.304657467528.47
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-16.672562.004800483028.86
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)19.4021.255405.404745467537.54
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)17.50-12.51011.504700482011.37
Achnera(UP)16.00-5.882381.004700465025.33
Hapur(UP)15.00-5090.0049504980-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)12.00NC1726.004700470034.29
Gorakhpur(UP)12.00-7.691295.2044604450-
Hardoi(UP)12.00-7.691099.504480452028.00
Barhaj(UP)10.00-33.333380.60445044603.49
Raath(UP)9.00-4.26682.2046004900-
Rampurhat(WB)9.005.88142.30422042205.50
Lakhimpur(UP)8.00NC3980.004470447024.17
Maudaha(UP)8.0014.29483.004600472030.50
Mahoba(UP)7.20-41694.004685472038.40
Muskara(UP)6.50-78.331842.9046504750-
Lahar(MP)6.3090.9182.6048704750-
Mehsana(Guj)6.10258.82216.004700472532.39
Karvi(UP)5.50120436.504700470033.52
Ujhani(UP)5.504501019.504750475013.10
Visnagar(Guj)5.40-60.58434.844775440034.51
Etah(UP)5.00-28.57750.504700465032.39
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-28.57715.005200510023.81
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)5.0040056.40454044207.58
Kadiri(Guj)4.00110.5318.904700415037.23
Azamgarh(UP)4.0033.33546.20444544504.59
Meerut(UP)4.00166.67143.005380465530.58
Rura(UP)4.00NC924.604600460035.29
Jhijhank(UP)4.00100444.0048604800-
Kolaras(MP)3.5015042.8043754300-
Amroha(UP)3.5029.6375.8047104670-
Kayamganj(UP)3.5040493.604730473031.39
Palanpur(Guj)3.30-54.79505.004702468040.91
Rajkot(Guj)3.0050751.104500415033.33
Ballia(UP)3.0050283.504760470011.35
Banda(UP)3.00-40386.004700460034.29
Kasganj(UP)3.00NC1007.404700467028.77
Muradabad(UP)3.0020608.204730462512.22
Lucknow(UP)3.00NC2757.204430438015.06
Mainpuri(UP)2.604306.204710460034.57
Bharthna(UP)2.604135.404690470033.05
Allahabad(UP)2.50-28.57239.004700475511.90
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67294.0052505050-
Charra(UP)2.40-20460.004720470034.86
Bilsi(UP)2.4020720.704650457524.00
Badayoun(UP)2.2046.67529.904750470012.29
Damoh(MP)2.00-7520.0044554260-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-50441.004750480033.80
Soharatgarh(UP)2.00-4.76233.80446044454.45
Rasda(UP)2.0033.33200.9047004625-
Dabra(MP)1.90-26.929.0049004950-
Faizabad(UP)1.90-5188.904400438513.40
Sahiyapur(UP)1.8028.57210.00446044604.94
Basti(UP)1.70-19.05235.80445044455.08
Choubepur(UP)1.70-15107.004800480028.00
Auraiya(UP)1.50150668.204700475034.29
Etawah(UP)1.5050207.504750480030.14
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50-25449.404810480034.55
Achalda(UP)1.2020167.404800480045.45
Ajuha(UP)1.20-20145.104650470012.05
Dankaur(UP)1.2010057.2048724356-
Orai(UP)1.00-50105.0047254850-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-33.33145.104625460030.28
Shahganj(UP)1.00-16.6720.20455043207.82
Rampur(UP)0.9028.57132.00423042300.71
Surajgarh(Raj)0.80-20464.004750480031.94
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-33.3395.704625457532.71
Unnao(UP)0.8014.2985.004550455020.53
Partaval(UP)0.80-46.6762.1046304600-
Atarra(UP)0.7016.67119.604600465030.50
Atrauli(UP)0.70-12.5123.204760475049.22
Baberu(UP)0.70-46.1593.904575445030.34
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-22.22178.504715471023.59
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC13.204400435044.26
Mustardoil
Sainthia(WB)74.002.781224.0010280103009.13
Meerut(UP)34.00-52.783323.00116801082030.14
Saharanpur(UP)28.00NC3695.00113001080026.12
Ghaziabad(UP)24.00602071.20116001130028.18
Shamli(UP)23.00-11.543566.60113401080024.62
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC3778.00106001020024.71
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-33.332960.50113501082526.46
Hapur(UP)10.00-60.0010200--
Ajuha(UP)8.0033.33832.4010600104008.16
Rura(UP)8.00NC203.80820080006.49
Raath(UP)8.00-20462.5097009650-
Etawah(UP)5.5057.14637.50103001010014.44
Puranpur(UP)4.20-137.4010290--
Hardoi(UP)4.10-12.77380.4010020100205.03
Dadri(UP)4.0014.29348.00113001085025.56
Pilibhit(UP)2.8040310.8010300921014.70
Buland Shahr(UP)2.5025221.00103209880-
Allahabad(UP)2.00-90184.0010450102006.63
Achalda(UP)2.00NC187.001020010000-
Bharthna(UP)2.00-16.67153.4010450985016.11
Purulia(WB)2.00NC33.00127701210021.24
Mauranipur(UP)1.60NC64.909650950010.29
Banda(UP)1.50-40133.709800968010.11
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.50NC153.5096009600-
Farukhabad(UP)1.4040195.30107001070019.55
Mainpuri(UP)1.40-6.67183.30101801010018.37
Choubepur(UP)1.4016.6767.00106001020016.80
Charra(UP)1.308.33112.501050010350-
Auraiya(UP)1.20-29.41128.3010300990019.77
Kasganj(UP)1.20NC150.50105001038021.39
Rampur(UP)1.20-14.29148.50965096406.04
Etah(UP)1.10-8.33133.60103501035018.83
Naanpara(UP)1.1010123.40116001150017.77
Paliakala(UP)1.10-21.43146.7010520102009.93
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-23.08183.20109401091020.22
Raibareilly(UP)1.00-16.6782.2010460456011.87
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-33.33169.90105501050018.21
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)80.00-10.117621.901275012750-29.17
Halvad(Guj)13.02-39.722169.4672507650-19.44
Jasdan(Guj)12.00NC211.801240010500-22.50
Savarkundla(Guj)6.00-14.29562.701208311003-36.07
Vankaner(Guj)4.10-6.82173.6076007850-20.00
Kustagi(Kar)3.00-91.4371.0081408228-
Mahoba(UP)2.40-20668.8096959620-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-1.007212--
Amalner(Mah)1.00-1.007000--
Soyabean
Latur(Mah)2029.00175.3112442.00375035703.02
Karanja(Mah)130.00-40.915170.00375036004.75
Baran(Raj)75.0087.5390.0036503596-
Akola(Mah)71.00-56.441905.00373535755.21
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)60.00NC425.0038003650-
Dahod(Guj)45.2035.331965.80390037101.96
Aklera(Raj)45.00251233.0035403762-2.75
Khujner(MP)36.50115.983066.00353037451.58
Parali Vaijyanath(Mah)35.0034.6261.0036803550-
Kalapipal(MP)32.00-202572.00365036005.80
Kolaras(MP)30.40-64.981043.90371035005.82
Hingoli(Mah)30.00-40124.00365036352.59
Sanwer(MP)20.90-69.0488.4034013577-5.53
Haveri(Kar)20.00-13.04557.0030003700-
Jalkot(Mah)18.00-66.04146.0034004250-
Pandhana(MP)17.50-17.503291--
Babhulgaon(Mah)17.00-17.003751--
Begamganj(MP)15.50-15.503500--
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)15.0020083.00373334851.86
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)11.0010835.004800495014.29
Kopargaon(Mah)10.0011.1119.0037503650-
Mehrauni(UP)10.00-66.673581.0029002900-
Damoh(MP)9.00-78.5751.0036103575-
Lalitpur(UP)6.5030739.8035003800-11.17
Telhara(Mah)6.00-60136.0034253600-
Nagpur(Mah)4.00-95.88677.00370641755.13
Sindi(Selu)(Mah)2.00-2.003500--
Kille Dharur(Mah)1.00-1.003149--
Purna(Mah)1.00-1.003600--
Sunflower
Kustagi(Kar)51.0034.21209.0054004800-
Kurnool(AP)12.8039.1333.805219372933.51
Suva(DillSeed)
Visnagar(Guj)2.00-4.004142--
Sami(Guj)0.70-88.3364.2041254325-32.65

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 19, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.