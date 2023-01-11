Omnivore said it has invested in eFeed, an animal nutrition and health company manufacturing innovative products for livestock. This is Omnivore’s third life sciences investment under its OmniX Bio initiative, which was originally launched in December 2021. However, investment details were not disclosed.

eFeed has developed nutritional supplements for livestock which can improve overall cattle health while also increasing milk yield. eFeed’s digital nutrition application also provides customised ration balancing, factoring in the location of the cattle and available raw materials for feeding. The application also connects veterinary doctors to cattle farmers for easy access to medical services. Using this funding, eFeed will strengthen its R&D operations, expand its farmer network, and focus on talent acquisition.

Based out of Pune, eFeed was founded in 2021 to disrupt the $14 billion Indian animal nutrition and health industry. The three founders, Kumar Ranjan, Ravi Chauhan and Ankit Patel, all grew up in rural India. Kumar is a two-time entrepreneur with successful exits to MyGate and Roadzen. Ravi founded RyCabz, an automobile servicing start-up, while Ankit, an IIT Bombay graduate, previously worked for Udaan. Currently, eFeed has a network of three lakh farmers and has launched multiple products to improve lactation, solve infertility and enhance the general health/immunity of cattle.

Disruptive innovation

Kumar Ranjan, Co-founder and CEO, eFeed said, “Despite holding the global top spot in cattle population and dairy production until now, India lacks disruptive innovations in the animal nutrition and health (ANH) industry. We believe nutrition plays the most critical role in cattle health. By empowering farmers with localised and customised feed advisory supplemented by our premixes, eFeed is improving cattle health, milk output, and farmer incomes while lowering reliance on expensive compound feed and medicines.”

Mark Kahn, managing partner, Omnivore stated, “Omnivore is delighted to back eFeed under our OmniX Bio initiative, which seeks to blaze a path forward for agrifood life sciences in India. We are proud to support eFeed’s bold vision for revolutionising animal nutrition and health in India.”