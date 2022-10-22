The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has become ‘well-marked’ in the first round of intensification this (Saturday) morning and lay over the South-East and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over East-Central and adjoining South-East Bay later today, intensify into a deep depression on Sunday and further into a cyclone (to be named Sitrang, a Thai name, according to the naming protocol).

Off West Bengal by Tuesday

The IMD projections maintained that the cyclone will skirt the Odisha coast, and reach near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on Tuesday morning. The exact timing and location of the landfall are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the IMD has predicted squally weather with winds speeding to 45-55 km/h and gusting to 65 km/h over the South-East and adjoining East-Central Bay, the Andaman Islands and the Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.

Rain-driving trough

A rain-driving East-West rough ran runs towards the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coast from around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands right across to the South-East Arabian Sea and passes through the South Bay, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Satellite pictures showed a huge bloom of thunder clouds Saturday morning looking at the Sri Lankan and Tamil Nadu coasts. Another stream of clouds sheared away towards the Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

These two will likely close in to form two ends of a North-South trough in the Bay that will host the cyclone.

The Sri Lankan Met Department has forecast showers or thundershowers today at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above five cm is expected at some places. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several palaces in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Heavy rain for TN, Kerala

Back home, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday).

It will be scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate with isolated heavy falls over Odisha from Sunday to Tuesday, and over the plains of West Bengal during from Monday to Wednesday.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also is likely over Odisha on Monday and the plains of West Bengal on Tuesday.

The rains will propel to the North-Eastern States as fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Monday to Wednesday as the cyclone proceeds to make a landfall, and over Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over the North-Eastern States on these days and over Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

