Onion Retail Price Tracker: Saturday, January 18

Agra and Jadcherla saw a ₹10/kg decline in onion prices from Friday’s rates to retail at ₹50/kg and ₹40/kg on Saturday. According to the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, centres such as Vijayawada, Palakkad, Mysuru, Gaya and Kanpur also saw declines of ₹2-5/kg on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Mangaluru, Panaji, Nashik, Mumbai, Thrissur and Kozhikode were among the centres that saw the average retail price of the bulb climb by ₹1-5/kg. Prices in most other places remained unchanged on Saturday.
The all-India minimum and maximum prices of the bulb also remained unchanged at ₹35/kg and ₹120/kg.
The minimum and maximum prices of the commodity rose to ₹40/kg and ₹140/kg during the course of the week, but again fell to ₹35/kg and ₹120/kg on Friday. Centres such as Durg and Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh saw prices crash by ₹50/kg during the course of the week to retail at ₹50/kg and ₹70/kg on Saturday. Data reported on the Department of Consumer Affairs’ website also show that Gurugram, Shimla, Ahmedabad, Malda and Haridwar saw ₹20-30/kg decline.
Other centres including Chandigarh, Karnal, Jhansi, Allahabad, Hisar, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi and Itanagar saw smaller declines of ₹5-10/kg from January 13. On the other hand, prices rose ₹3-5/kg in centres such as Vellore, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar during the week.
Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Saturday, January 18.
