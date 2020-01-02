Agri Business

Onion Retail Price Tracker: Thursday, January 2

Annapurani V Chennai | Updated on January 02, 2020 Published on January 02, 2020

Onion prices fall to ₹60/kg in Chennai; rates continue to soften in most other centres, too

Chennai, Ranchi, Thiruchirapalli and Amritsar saw the average retail prices of onions drop by as much as ₹20-25/kg on Thursday. The bulb retailed at an average of ₹60/kg in Chennai, ₹80/kg in Ranchi and Thiruchirapalli, and ₹90/kg in Amritsar, according to data on the Department of Consumer Affairs website.

Onion prices saw smaller declines in many other parts of the country including Mysuru, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Panaji, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Hyderabad, where they fell ₹5-10/kg from Wednesday’s prices.

The all-India minimum and maximum prices of the bulb remained unchanged at ₹48/kg and ₹160/kg, respectively, on Thursday, but the modal price climbed to ₹100/kg.

Zone-wise data

Here’s a look at how prices varied within zones on Thursday.

In the North, onions were the most expensive in Shimla, at ₹110/kg, and the most affordable in Jhansi, at ₹55/kg.

In the West, while Jagdalpur sold the commodity at ₹120/kg, cities such as Gwalior sold it at ₹48/kg.

In the East, prices were the highest in Kharagpur, Malda and Raiganj, at ₹100/kg, whereas in Bhubaneswar, it was more reasonable ₹65/kg.

In the North-East, while cities such as Itanagar sold the bulb at ₹150/kg, it was just ₹68/kg in Guwahati.

In the South, onions were the most expensive in Mayabunder, Andaman, at ₹160/kg, and the cheapest in Hyderabad, where it cost just ₹50/kg.

Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Thursday, January 2.

 

