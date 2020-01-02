Onion Retail Price Tracker: Thursday, January 2

Commission-based recruitment system drives wrong behaviour: David Windley, CEO, IQTalent Partners
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
Chennai, Ranchi, Thiruchirapalli and Amritsar saw the average retail prices of onions drop by as much as ₹20-25/kg on Thursday. The bulb retailed at an average of ₹60/kg in Chennai, ₹80/kg in Ranchi and Thiruchirapalli, and ₹90/kg in Amritsar, according to data on the Department of Consumer Affairs website.
Onion prices saw smaller declines in many other parts of the country including Mysuru, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Panaji, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Hyderabad, where they fell ₹5-10/kg from Wednesday’s prices.
The all-India minimum and maximum prices of the bulb remained unchanged at ₹48/kg and ₹160/kg, respectively, on Thursday, but the modal price climbed to ₹100/kg.
Here’s a look at how prices varied within zones on Thursday.
In the North, onions were the most expensive in Shimla, at ₹110/kg, and the most affordable in Jhansi, at ₹55/kg.
In the West, while Jagdalpur sold the commodity at ₹120/kg, cities such as Gwalior sold it at ₹48/kg.
In the East, prices were the highest in Kharagpur, Malda and Raiganj, at ₹100/kg, whereas in Bhubaneswar, it was more reasonable ₹65/kg.
In the North-East, while cities such as Itanagar sold the bulb at ₹150/kg, it was just ₹68/kg in Guwahati.
In the South, onions were the most expensive in Mayabunder, Andaman, at ₹160/kg, and the cheapest in Hyderabad, where it cost just ₹50/kg.
Here's a round-up of the top five cities with the highest and lowest prices on Thursday, January 2.
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
How the broadcaster has re-engineered its employee evaluation process in India
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
These funds invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty 50, in the same proportion
Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...