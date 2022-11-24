High volatility in tomato prices has been causing severe losses to farmers every year. With prices oscillating from as low as ₹1 a kg to ₹60 and above, farmers end up dumping tomatoes on roadside.

In a bid to address the challenge, the Andhra Pradesh government has roped in Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF) to roll out ‘Operations Greens’ to help lakhs of tomato farmers get a fair deal.

The project proposes to develop an integrated Tomato Value Chain in the tomato growing hubs in Chittoor, Anantapur and YSR Kadapa districts. It would cover the whole spectrum from the production hubs to consumption points, involving multiple stakeholders.

The Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society (APFPS) will work with LEAF to develop the value chain as part of the project.

The National Agricultural Corporation Marketing Federation Limited (Nafed) will act as a coordinating body to execute price stabilisation measures.

“The pact with LEAF will play a key role in bringing value to farmers in Andhra Pradesh. LEAF and APFPS will work with the non-governmental organisation APMAS to strengthen farmer pProducer organisations (FPOs),” Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation, Marketing and Food Processing, has said.

The three organisations would also help farmers reduce post-harvest losses, increase the processing capabilities and provide better marketing linkages and intelligence.

“The APFPS will facilitate access to scheme funds from State and Central governments, support in fulfilling the eligibility criteria and guarantees,” a LEAF statement said on Thursday.

“Operation Greens is striving to bring predictability to marginalised farmers,” Palat Vijayaraghavan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lawrencedale Agro Processing India, said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit