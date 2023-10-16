The global population has witnessed an unprecedented surge, with a seven-fold increase in just two centuries. Projections by World Population Data 2021, published by the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), the global population is on course to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, marking a nearly 24 per cent increase over 2020, raising vital questions about how to feed this expanding world.

Amid this demographic expansion, low and middle-income countries like India may face the most significant challenges in ensuring nutritional security. PRB data indicate India is likely to have nearly 1.64 billion people, the greatest absolute increase in population size of any country between 2021 and 2050.

The country stands at a pivotal crossroads: It boasts one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, but 14 per cent of its population remains undernourished, with alarming statistics indicating chronic malnourishment among women, girls, and children. The demographic advantage that India has could turn south if we do not address this pervasive malnutrition issue. To unlock the true potential of India’s demographic dividend, we must prioritise nutritional security.

Restoring biodiversity

This Global Fertiliser Day let’s remind ourselves of the benefits that the prudent use of fertilisers can offer to our nation, as we strive to build systems that support a nature-positive food future. Right and efficient usage of crop nutrition has proven capability to address pest attacks and the impacts of extreme weather on production, thereby improving their nutritional quality. Products such as biofertilisers even have the potential to restore the biodiversity of soils and fight against soil erosion. Hence, there is an urgent need to educate farmers on the right use and benefits of holistic crop nutrition.

The economic impact of nutrition insecurity Data from the Fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS) underscores the gravity of India’s malnutrition problem. Alarmingly, 7.7 per cent of children are severely wasted, 19.3 per cent are wasted, and 35.5 per cent are stunted. Anaemia among children under five has worsened, affecting 67.1 per cent of them. This grim situation extends to women of reproductive age, with 57 per cent suffering from anaemia. In addition to that, India faces a growing issue of overweight and obesity among adults, including 24 per cent of women and 22.9 per cent of men.

India holds a prominent position on the global agricultural stage, being the largest producer of milk, pulses, and jute, and the second-largest producer of rice, wheat, sugarcane, groundnut, vegetables, fruit, and cotton. It is also a significant player in the production of spices, fish, poultry, livestock, and plantation crops. Yet, the paradox lies in the inability to translate this agricultural prowess into improved nutritional outcomes for its citizens.

The economic consequences of malnutrition are profound, affecting the livelihoods of millions. A World Bank policy research report revealed that over two-thirds of the employed population in India earn 13% less than their well-nourished counterparts due to childhood stunting. This loss in per capita income is one of the world’s most substantial.

Current measures need to go extra-mile

Recognising the urgency of the situation, India launched the National Nutrition Mission (NNM), a comprehensive policy framework aimed at reducing underweight, stunting, low birth weight, and anaemia in women. The NNM has set specific targets, including a 2 per cent reduction in stunting and underweight, and a 3 per cent reduction in anaemia among women. With 34.7 per cent of under five children stunted, India’s share is much higher than the Asian average of 21.8 per cent and the global average of 22 per cent, notes the Global Nutrition Report (GNR 2021). Besides undernutrition, India faces the challenge of a rising double burden of malnutrition. Overweight and obesity rates are on the ascent, leading to health complications like diabetes type 2 and cardiac diseases. The dual burden of malnutrition necessitates immediate attention to ensure good nutrition for all.

The global nutrition targets set by the World Health Organization (WHO) – 50 per cent reduction of anaemia among women at reproductive age, 30 per cent reduction in low birth weight, increase the rate of first 6 months’ exclusive breastfeeding up to at least 50 per cent, 40 per cent reduction of stunting among under-5 children, ensuring below 5 per cent reduction and maintenance of under-5 wasting, no increase in under-5 overweight; and seizing the increase in obesity and diabetes prevalence – highlight India’s uphill battle.

The path ahead

There is a critical need to care for these nutrition targets in India. Biofortification has emerged as a promising approach. By incorporating essential nutrients into staple crops, biofortification can significantly improve the nutritional intake of populations exposed to chronic malnutrition. For example, cauliflower variants such as Pusa Beta Kesari 1, the country’s first provitamin-A-rich cauliflower, contains 8-10 ppm of provitamin-A compared to negligible content in popular varieties while soyabean variant NRC 147 contains 42% oleic acid compared to 22-25 per cent in popular varieties.

Another solution is micronutrient fortification – where urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Nitrogen (N), Phosphorous (P) can be coated with micronutrients such as Zinc, Boron, Manganese, Molybdenum, iron, copper, and nickel. This not only allows these crop nutrition products to be ‘carrier products’ for incorporating micronutrients to crops but also improves their own N and P use efficiency through synergetic effects.

India’s demographic dividend holds immense potential for economic growth, but it must be underpinned by nutritional security. Addressing the pervasive malnutrition problem is not just a moral imperative; it is an economic necessity. With the government’s commitment and concerted efforts from various stakeholders, India can unleash its demographic dividend and lead the way in building a healthier and more prosperous future.

(The author is MD, Yara South Asia)

