Orthodox leaf tea continues to witness good selling in Kochi auctions

Orthodox leaf teas continue to witness a good selling trend in Kochi auctions, with 97 per cent of the offered quantity of 1,72,610 kg getting sold.
Traders attribute the demand in Sale 5 to improved participation of importers, especially from CIS countries and West Asian destinations. The rising demand has been witnessed in the price realisation, which was up at ₹169 per kg compared to ₹164 in the previous week.
The market for Nilgiri brokens and whole leaves remained steady to firm and sometimes dearer, as a result of good quality. Upcountry buyers lent fair support.
In the CTC leaf, the market for brokens and Fannings barely remained steady. The quantity offered was only 44,000 kg and demand from exporters was subdued.
However, dust sales witnessed an irregular and lower market with a number of withdrawals. Despite active participation of blenders, there was subdued demand from exporters and loose tea traders in CTC dust. The average price realised was also down at ₹166 against ₹169 quoted in the previous week. The quantity offered was 9,26,362 kg.
In orthodox dust, the market for primary grades was dearer while others were irregular and lower. The quantity offered was only 12,000 kg with exporters and upcountry buyers absorbing a small quantity.
