Teas worth ₹ 4.13 crore unsold at Coonoor auctions

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Teas worth ₹ 4.13 crore remained unsold at Sale No: 4 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) as there were no takers for about 23 per cent of the offer despite the average price dropping to ₹ 132.25 a kg – the lowest so far in calendar 2021.
The demand was generally less compared to the previous weeks as upcountry buyers and exporters turned selective for some grades.
For the second consecutive week in 2021, no tea could cross ₹ 300/kg mark.
The Pekoe Dust grade of the bought leaf tea factory, Crosshill Tea Factory, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when Shreeji Traders bought it for ₹ 263 a kg.
Among other CTC teas, Pinewood got ₹ 262, Vigneshwar Estate ₹ 216, Hittakkal Estate, Riverside Estate and Shanthi Supreme ₹ 213 each, Kannavarai Estate ₹ 208, Bellatti Estate and Navilkal Estate ₹ 205 each and Waver Tree ₹ 201.
Among orthodox teas, Havukal topped at ₹ 251 a kg followed by Kairbetta ₹ 246, Kodanad₹ 245, Glendale ₹ 237, Nonsuch Orthodox ₹ 226, Devashola ₹ 225, Kil Kotagiri ₹ 219, Mailoor ₹ 206 and Siruvani ₹ 203,
