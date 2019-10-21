Other Prices

as on : 21-10-2019 12:59:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)374.30399.071382.686856302.24
Muzzafarnagar(UP)150.00255232.0030253040-0.82
Chaandpur(UP)140.00402560.00305030007.02
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)75.00108.33493.0024502450-
Bangalore(Kar)57.00-14.931037.004800480015.66
Barhaj(UP)29.00163947.0033203330-6.74
Shahjahanpur(UP)25.0056.25157.00313031656.10
Mihipurwa(UP)21.00425854.3024502000-
Kiratpur(UP)20.00NC1265.10290029509.02
Sandila(UP)20.00-13.04302.0029002900-
Lalitpur(UP)13.00-13.33326.0027102700-15.58
Fatehabad(UP)10.0092.31343.4030503250-4.69
Baraut(UP)8.00NC1115.00300030003.45
Badayoun(UP)6.0020211.2032203250-3.16
Mainpuri(UP)5.306135.40324032601.25
Viswan(UP)5.00-16.67184.0024002400-
Nalbari(ASM)3.002085.4039003900-
Naugarh(UP)2.50-16.67146.40353035303.07
Bangarmau(UP)1.60-3652.3031003100NC
Kannauj(UP)1.606.6791.90335033501.52
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50NC88.30354035153.66
Anandnagar(UP)1.4016.6748.203560355514.84
Maudaha(UP)1.20-7.6918.60344034309.21
Dadri(UP)1.00-5055.3032003100-3.03
Jayas(UP)0.70NC28.50348034806.10
MaidaAtta
Nalbari(ASM)6.00-14.2990.6028502850-1.72
WheatAtta
Nalbari(ASM)8.00-11.11157.102750275025.00
Published on October 21, 2019
