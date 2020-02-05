Other Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:54:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)7.0016.671170.0023002300-17.86
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)55.00101130.0038950389000.39
Mumbai(Mah)1.00NC12.004200042000-
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3000.00-6.2561841.002980300016.86
Muzzafarnagar(UP)280.0027.277093.00272027508.80
Shamli(UP)190.00137.53477.0027802910-
Barhaj(UP)160.0014.292955.003090310010.36
Sitapur(UP)95.00NC12936.503150315022.57
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)90.0028.571770.00298029009.36
Maigalganj(UP)80.0014.293604.0028502800-
Ghaziabad(UP)70.0016.671075.0029002850NC
Agra(UP)63.001.611263.003200309024.51
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)57.001.79992.0023002300-
Aligarh(UP)55.00-15.381520.003400350033.33
Lucknow(UP)45.00-8.16994.003180315011.58
Chittoor(AP)43.00-50129.0044004000-
Bindki(UP)40.0025207.303440349019.44
Hardoi(UP)38.0026.67363.7028602820-
Khatauli(UP)36.50NC1007.3024002625-
Bangalore(Kar)35.002.941274.00440032506.02
Muradabad(UP)30.00251267.603100308016.10
Azamgarh(UP)27.5010201.203425341516.89
Barabanki(UP)26.501.92701.003200318013.88
Buland Shahr(UP)26.004687.003125300027.55
Vishalpur(UP)25.00-30.56149.403150315020.00
Mumbai(Mah)23.00-52.082324.004900490019.51
Kayamganj(UP)20.0011.11339.502980299012.45
Pilibhit(UP)20.0042.86649.803140313521.00
Mathura(UP)16.00-50667.003160310019.70
Gondal(UP)13.00-3.7313.403530354017.67
Badayoun(UP)13.00-45.83494.603170317029.39
Etawah(UP)13.0044.44316.003100320010.71
Firozabad(UP)12.80-1.54186.9030003070-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)12.00NC278.6023002300-17.86
Pune(Mah)10.00-79.17127.0032253313-
Madhoganj(UP)9.5011.76274.402830283021.98
Mainpuri(UP)9.00NC189.903100305019.23
Bareilly(UP)8.0077.78191.203140315019.62
Ghatal(WB)8.00-11.11177.503500350011.11
Sirsaganj(UP)7.00NC105.103030300016.54
Auraiya(UP)6.0042.8648.2034003500-
Mirzapur(UP)6.002095.50355034658.56
Gangoh(UP)5.201.96128.2024502445-0.20
Chandausi(UP)5.00-37.5105.503160316519.47
Lalitpur(UP)4.40-2.22182.4027552765-27.88
Farukhabad(UP)4.00-71.43284.002950295015.69
Jaunpur(UP)4.0033.3372.403610362511.08
Khurja(UP)4.0025115.303000300018.81
Puwaha(UP)4.0014.2971.0026502650-
Jhansi(UP)3.80-36.6795.9027602765-
Faizabad(UP)3.70NC71.303700370023.33
Pratapgarh(UP)3.507535.0036903670-
Atarra(UP)3.50133.3365.6031003150-
Naanpara(UP)3.502552.8030253025-3.20
Kosikalan(UP)3.20NC87.7032303150-
Devariya(UP)3.20-8.5782.003400341018.67
Etah(UP)3.007.1484.303250320024.05
Sultanpur(UP)3.002030.5037503675-
Haathras(UP)3.00-62.597.003400340011.48
Kannauj(UP)3.00NC67.203000300015.38
Paliakala(UP)3.00-21.0532.702930294020.82
Ajuha(UP)2.801226.60310030005.98
Akbarpur(UP)2.6073.3328.103720375023.18
Charra(UP)2.50-26.4763.203260320025.38
Tundla(UP)2.50-16.6743.103170307019.62
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.40-29.4151.602960295023.33
Fatehabad(UP)2.20NC190.703220321011.03
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC41.303350330013.56
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC47.30317032809.31
Fatehpur(UP)1.909041.503530350027.44
Mahoba(UP)1.80NC57.0030702950-
Puranpur(UP)1.80-28171.3031303150-
Basti(UP)1.70-22.7345.403420340018.96
Anandnagar(UP)1.502551.303440345032.31
Jagnair(UP)1.50NC22.803120322014.71
Balrampur(UP)1.40-3027.10340032006.25
Bewar(UP)1.10-31.2536.1028002900-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC28.302700290018.68
Achalda(UP)1.00NC27.003200335013.68
Mauranipur(UP)1.0066.677.4028502810-13.64
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-44.4449.503415340016.55
Maudaha(UP)1.00-16.6713.8031303050-0.48
Muskara(UP)1.00257.2031203100-0.95
Wazirganj(UP)1.002518.9031403110-
Badda(UP)1.00-66.6728.3026502650-
Bilsi(UP)0.90-1010.3032003200-
Bharwari(UP)0.80-0.803050--
Lalganj(UP)0.70-309.5033503350-
Achnera(UP)0.60-2517.303150303014.96
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)9.00-35.71204.006167620511.92
Published on February 05, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture