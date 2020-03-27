Other Prices

as on : 27-03-2020 04:48:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Kudchi(Kar)21.0031.25242.003350330019.64
Achnera(UP)0.60-14.2919.203100304019.69
Published on March 27, 2020
