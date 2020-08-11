Other Prices

as on : 11-08-2020 03:29:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)12.00-203048.0039850398502.31
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10162.8038500384003.49
Gur(Jaggery)
Shamli(UP)40.00-205947.503580358540.39
Gorakhpur(UP)37.0023.33875.8038503860-
Agra(UP)22.00102271.503670366015.41
Muzzafarnagar(UP)18.00-1010237.503520352013.18
Barabanki(UP)18.00501386.80350034402.94
Barhaj(UP)18.0012.54862.703800380019.50
Golagokarnath(UP)16.006.672304.00325032606.56
Lakhimpur(UP)15.005085069.50325032702.52
Gondal(UP)9.20-3.16925.20380038005.56
Muradabad(UP)8.00-11.111699.60325032403.17
Haathras(UP)8.00300186.503600370018.03
Raath(UP)8.0029.031050.9096503925-
Jafarganj(UP)8.00NC439.004180420030.63
Ghaziabad(UP)7.001066.671607.903540355010.63
Hardoi(UP)7.00-12.5663.70323032002.22
Paliakala(UP)7.0012.9211.403230325010.81
Madhoganj(UP)6.5062.5552.903250327022.64
Bhadravathi(Kar)6.00-14.29413.0031203845-
Sirsaganj(UP)5.50-8.33388.1033203310-2.35
Maur(UP)5.00-16.6798.703845382522.26
Aligarh(UP)5.00-16.671965.5030003850-4.76
Chandausi(UP)4.5012.5224.503360335012.75
Pratapgarh(UP)4.006089.5039103800-
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-11.11521.203850385014.93
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-27.272425.503510351012.14
Mirzapur(UP)3.0020163.003825384010.55
Ajuha(UP)3.007.14142.204150410025.76
Gazipur(UP)3.0025289.50368036800.82
Chorichora(UP)3.00-25138.903865387020.22
Rampur(UP)2.80-6.67135.2030503050-6.15
Mathura(UP)2.80-6.67877.303520350010.00
Mahoba(UP)2.6018.18134.003100312010.32
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-16.67125.5038503800-
Shahganj(UP)2.40-4025.60382038000.53
Bharthna(UP)2.402099.703900390019.08
Kosikalan(UP)2.2010180.503530350013.87
Mainpuri(UP)2.105294.30355035606.93
Etawah(UP)2.0011.11399.303825383017.33
Robertsganj(UP)2.0033.3373.00360035003.30
Soharatgarh(UP)2.00185.71115.703830380013.99
Lucknow(UP)2.00-44.441941.7035003470NC
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20493.203700370019.74
Devariya(UP)2.0033.33193.003825383015.91
Karvi(UP)2.00-33.33158.7031803150-1.24
Rasda(UP)2.0033.3376.1036753680-
Badayoun(UP)1.80-10847.70336033509.09
Konch(UP)1.80-1097.5030303000-5.31
Utraula(UP)1.706.2549.2035003500-
Jangipura(UP)1.60-20128.103670366013.27
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC109.00385038504.90
Partaval(UP)1.50NC71.403755380037.80
Dadri(UP)1.505082.003500350011.11
Jhijhank(UP)1.505037.3035503600-
Basti(UP)1.20-14.29110.203870387016.57
Etah(UP)1.2020127.20360036208.43
Orai(UP)1.20-2029.5027002750-
Balrampur(UP)1.20-2597.203600360010.77
Akbarpur(UP)1.209.0980.504220422016.90
Atarra(UP)1.10-26.67156.2031003125-3.13
Choubepur(UP)1.10-15.3829.503900387533.56
Baberu(UP)1.00-16.6745.9031503130-
Khair(UP)1.00NC314.103650370015.87
Lalitpur(UP)1.00NC270.2029002895-6.45
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-60242.003250325080.56
Unnao(UP)1.00-33.3315.3032753250-
Meerut(UP)1.00-50579.5035303520-
Chirgaon(UP)1.00256.8030503000-
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.6797.80355035255.97
Muskara(UP)1.0042.8639.3030603100-4.82
Fatehpur(UP)0.9012.592.70410041007.33
Bindki(UP)0.90-10232.504060392014.04
Bahraich(UP)0.80-42.8689.20356035604.40
Kasganj(UP)0.80-20158.503610358010.74
Mauranipur(UP)0.80-33.3323.50290029001.75
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80-20104.303860386014.88
Rajgir
Palanpur(Guj)12.00-61.291381.0054405067-13.20
Taramira
Chomu(Raj)13.80-41.0374.4038503420-3.75
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.50177.7893.8033003350-18.52

Published on August 11, 2020
agriculture
