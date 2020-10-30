Other Prices

as on : 30-10-2020 04:39:26 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ghee
Rura(UP)8.00-68.0029500-1.72
Gur(Jaggery)
Wansi(UP)80.00-27.27350.0040003860-
Robertsganj(UP)2.0033.3362.70385038409.22
Shadabad(UP)1.507.1460.7037203740-
Choubepur(UP)1.50-6.2565.904200440015.07
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-33.33106.203900390014.37
Partaval(UP)1.00-16.6760.803940395517.61
Jhijhank(UP)1.00NC12.7031003150-
Rajgir
Pune(Mah)380.00153.333140.0056NC
Lakhani(Guj)24.00200638.0048505170-
Palanpur(Guj)4.003002088.8051155215-30.90

Published on October 30, 2020
