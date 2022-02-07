Otipy appoints Amresh Kumar as Chief Product Officer

Otipy, India’s first community group buying platform for fresh produce, has appointed Amresh Kumar as its Chief Product Officer(CEO) . An industry veteran, Amresh Kumar comes with 16 years of experience of being the product head at various renowned brands such as Times Internet (E-commerce venture), Cardekho.com and Unified Messaging Systems (now Everbridge) .

An IIT Kharagpur product, he was the head of analytics and product strategy in his last stint at Times Internet.

Otipy is the market leader in the National Capital Region(NCR) and moves over 100 tonnes of fresh produce every day from farms to consumers. It serves more than four lakh consumers in Delhi NCR leveraging its 20,000-odd community leader network.

Decreasing food wastage

Otipy, run by Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd, procures its produce from more than 10,000 farmers across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. Leveraging its unique prediction-based model, Otipy has been able to decrease food wastage in the supply chain from 40 per cent to 3 per cent.

Recently, Otipy topped more than a million downloads and has close to 100,000 daily active users on its consumer application.

Amresh Kumar will be responsible for spearheading Otipy product verticals across its consumer, community leader and farmer ecosystems as well as driving products for its tech-powered fast supply chain that enables consumers to get fresh products at the lowest price.