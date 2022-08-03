Otipy launches its services in Mumbai

Otipy, the Delhi/NCR-based agritech start-up and India’s first community group buying platform for fresh produce, has entered the west market by launching its services in Mumbai. With the app, Otipy will provid e Mumbai residents with a single platform to buy and get the farm fresh fruits and vegetables delivered to their doorsteps.

Otipy is offering an essential range of fresh fruits and vegetables and plans to add more products to this category along with FMCG items, dairy, and bakery products in near future, the company said in a statement.

B2B2C model

Working on the B2B2C model the start-up connects end consumers to farmers through a community of resellers who handle the last-mile delivery of fresh produce. With the help of AI-based demand prediction, Otipy procures its produce from farmers from different parts of the country and leveraging its unique prediction-based model, the start-up has been able to decrease food wastage in the supply chain from 40 percent down to just 3 percent.

Otipy follows a special supply chain model of 12 hours delivery with only two touch points which acts as a crucial point to ensure fresh deliveries. The experience and knowledge of F&V help to cater the consumers in the best way possible with innovations in packaging and delivery model, enabling delivery of fresh produce at consumer doorsteps before 7 am.

Fastest delivery

Varun Khurana, Founder and CEO said “Conventional fruits and vegetable supply chain takes almost 48-72 hours to reach consumers directly from the farms. In 48-72 hours, freshness, as well as the nutrition value, deteriorates. Through our model, we ensure that the customers get the order in as little as 12 hours only. We deliver the freshest produce to consumers straight from the farms with minimal logistics costs around the industry. With our latest expansion in Mumbai, we hope to provide fresh produce with the fastest delivery guarantee”

Otipy is expanding its operations in Thane and other areas in Mumbai like Powai, Mulund, and Bhandup. This will be followed by the sub-urban areas like Andheri and Navi Mumbai regions of Mumbai. Through this expansion, Otipy plans to expand the western belt and add more partners and community leaders. Otipy aims to add over 100 partners by the end of September.