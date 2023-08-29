August rainfall may prove worse than India Meteorological Department’s ‘below normal’ monsoon forecast, as the pan-India deficit was recorded at 32 per cent until Monday, with the southern peninsula receiving 62 per cent less rains than normal during August 1-28.

Though there was some sporadic rainfall in many parts of the country during the past week, the deficit in the Central region, including the major soyabean and tur growing regions of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, has further widened, which could adversely affect crops in non-irrigated areas.

According to IMD data, rainfall in the Central region was 36 per cent lower than normal during August 1-21 and the deficit further increased to 42 per cent for the August 1-28 period. However, the east and north-east region, which was deficient by 6 per cent until August 21, has reported 8 per cent above-normal in the August 1-28 period.

Among the four meteorological regions, the southern peninsula is the worst hit as it has received only 66.1 mm rainfall, which is 38 per cent lower than the long period average of 174.8 mm. While Karnataka has received the lowest — 25 per cent of the normal rainfall (deficit of 75 per cent), the precipitation in Kerala was 31 per cent of normal, Telangana 38 per cent of normal and Andhra Pradesh 53 per cent of normal during August 1-28.

