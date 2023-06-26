India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) has appointed Parag Gadre as the board advisor to the trade body. Parag, with his vast experience as a business leader in the corporate sector and thought leader in the Agri value chain, brings essential subject matter expertise that will prove critical for IPGA, the trade body said in a statement

Parag has previously worked with corporates such as the Godrej Group, the Tata Group, Parle Agro, Ruchi Soya Industries and in his last assignment as CEO of ETG group in India.

Throughout his tenure, he has worked closely with the Government and institutions such as ASSOCHAM, FICCI, NAFED, MMTC, PFNDAI, NIN, ICMR, ICCIDD, CFTRI, PM-AASHA Program. He has also been on the managing committee of representative bodies in ISMA (India Salt Manufacturers’ Association), PFNDAI (Protein Food and Nutrition development association of India), WQA (Water Quality Association), and thus far with IPGA. “We welcome Parag onboard and look forward to his engagement and meaningful contributions in taking IPGA to new heights,” Bimal Kothari, chairman, IPGA said in a statement.