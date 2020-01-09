Pepper prices remain steady with lesser participation

Pepper market in Kochi remained steady on Thursday with less participation from both buyers and sellers.

The quantity offered was hardly six tonnes and it realised an average price of Rs 329 per kg for ungarbled varieties, as quoted in the last trading day on Tuesday. There was no trading on Wednesday due to the nation-wide trade union strike.

Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said that both buyers and sellers are not coming forward to trade. Buyers are expecting good arrivals and sellers are not in a hurry to sell their old stock which is limited in quantity with them. Hence, the market was slow and the upcountry demand was also subdued.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that the February futures price remains flat at Rs354 when last traded on Thursday.