Kolkata, March 8 The steep rise in potato production across key growing areas has dragged down sentiment and prices, which have dropped by nearly 50 per cent over the same period last year, are ruling closer to the cost of production this year.

Currently, average prices rule at Rs 750-Rs 800 a quintal, down from Rs 1,400-Rs 1,600 a quintal at the same time last year. The average cost of production for the farmer ranges between Rs 750-Rs 800 a quintal.

Uttar Pradesh, which is the largest producer, followed by West Bengal, the second largest, is likely to report a bumper crop this year. This is likely to drag down prices, possibly leading to a crash. UP, in fact, saw wholesale prices of the hybrid variety dropping to as low as Rs 250-300 a quintal at the beginning of this season.

According to Arvind Agarwal, President of the UP Cold Storage Association, production in the state is likely to be close to 240 lakh tonnes, as per government estimates.

“Definitely, a bumper crop has been reported across centres. While Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are likely to report some shortfall, they do not contribute much to the overall table variety of potato. We are in the mid-cycle of harvesting, and both UP and West Bengal are staring at a bumper crop. The prices in UP had crashed with the hybrid variety, which has less solid content, fetching as low as Rs 250-300 a quintal, so the farmers were not harvesting,” Agarwal told BusinessLine.

However, the slightly better varieties such as Chipsona and Kufribahar, which have a higher solid content, are fetching close to Rs 750-800 a quintal.

“There is a vast gap between the two varieties, but a major chunk of the crop coming into the mandis is of lower value, and that has depressed the overall market. The farmers are unable to recover their cost of cultivation,” he said.

Though official estimates of the crop size in West Bengal is expected to be close to 130-140 lakh tonnes this year, the industry expects the crop to be slightly lower at around 110-120 lakh tonnes. This is almost 29 per cent higher than last year’s production of around 85 lakh tonnes and nearly 16 per cent higher than the State’s average production of around 95-100 lakh tonnes a year.