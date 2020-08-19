Poultry Prices

as on : 19-08-2020 07:54:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)350.0094.4425686.00220240-
Boxonagar(Tri)100.0016.288958.00220240-

Published on August 19, 2020
TOPICS
poultry
