Poultry Prices

as on : 05-10-2020 05:01:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cock
Sonamura(Tri)250.00-28216.00150--
Boxonagar(Tri)70.00-9634.00150--
Masmara(Tri)0.90-1.8030000--
Melaghar(Tri)0.80NC39.401950019000-
Sonamura(Tri)0.658.3328.503900038000-
Bishalgarh(Tri)0.60-1.2041800--

Published on October 05, 2020
