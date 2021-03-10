Praj bags prestigious breakthrough order from HPCL

Praj Industries has bagged the prestigious breakthrough order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for setting up the Compressed Biogas (CBG) project at Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. Praj is offering its state of the art RenGas technology developed using proprietary microbe to produce CBG from rice straw.

The project can process 35,000 MT of rice straw as feedstock to generate 5,250 MT of CBG annually. Also, the project will generate 23,000 MT high quality solid bio- manure and 350,000 MT of liquid bio-manure for ferti-irrigation. This project has the potential to save up to 15,000 MT of CO2 emissions per year. The project will be completed and commissioned within 12 months timeframe.

The RenGas technology to process agri-residues for the production of CBG is developed at Praj-Matrix, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) certified the Research and Development centre. Praj has incorporated a unique dual plug flow digestor design in collaboration with DVO Inc of USA. This patented design technology has several advantages, including higher efficiency, lower energy consumption and near-zero maintenance.

Shishir Joshipura, CEO and MD of Praj said in a press statement, “ This project is a definitive solution to meet the challenge of air pollution-related to stubble burning while simultaneously enable sustainable decarbonisation. This project will facilitate India’s pursuit of energy security, and also, a definitive step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are already executing for HPCL advanced biofuels project at Bhatinda Punjab, based on our enfinity 2G technology that uses rice straw as feedstock to produce ethanol. We look forward to continue strengthening of our association with HPCL in future.”