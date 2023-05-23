An incoming ‘active’ (high-intensity) western disturbance extending its reach from South-West Iran may start affecting weather over North-West India from later today (Tuesday) for three subsequent days setting off rain, thundershowers, lightning, hail and high winds. This would drastically lower day temperatures from their prevailing highs over North and East India.

A predecessor disturbance has just left India and was seen parked over Bangladesh and Bhutan. Temperatures had peaked again at its rear, but these will now be doused by the fresh disturbance. Meanwhile, proximity to the outgoing disturbance will continue to bring widespread to heavy rainfall over North-East India as pre-monsoon activity peaks in the rugged terrain.

Heavy rain for North-East

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate to fairly widespread to widespread rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Assam and Meghalaya during the next two days. Heavy rain is likely over parts of Assam and Meghalaya until Friday, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from tomorrow (Wednesday) to Friday.

Light to moderate to fairly widespread to widespread rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim. It will be isolated to scattered with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the rest of East India until Saturday. Heavy rain may lash parts of the hills, while hailstorms may strike parts of Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Pre-monsoon active

Along with North-East India, the South Peninsula, especially Kerala, has been witnessing brisk pre-monsoon activity for the past few days. These are the two geographical regions where the monsoon hits land first (the Bay of Bengal arm calls in at the North-East and the Arabian Sea lands in Kerala). Light to moderate to isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast for many parts of South India for the next five days.

Also read: Can India tame the impending El Niño?

Monsoon progress slow

The progress of the monsoon continues to be slow, with the IMD saying the Bay arm that hit the South Andaman Sea and adjoining South-East Bay, may remain stagnant for the next two days as well. The US Climate Prediction Centre sees below-normal rain for the South-East Arabian Sea (off Kerala) into early June. A reduction or delayed absence of monsoonal precipitation may lead to above-normal temperatures over parts of India and South-East Asia, it added.

Opinion is divided among models with regard to the arrival of the next wet phase of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave from across East Africa, which would have a crucial bearing on the monsoon’s onset .They are trying to find a consensus around a projected incoming wave calling in towards the end of May, though there is less confidence on its strength or intensity.

Myanmar revises outlook

While the South Indian Ocean cyclone Fabien has fizzled out over the waters and cleared the way for monsoon flows, a rival cyclone (typhoon) in the West Pacific, named Mawar, is now diverting flows towards itself and away from India. The impact on the larger monsoon system is clear from a revised update on onset conditions over neighbouring Myanmar, by its official agency.

The Myanmar Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said the monsoon is likely to set in over the southern parts (where it arrives first over the country) during a four-day window valid until tomorrow (Wednesday). It had earlier said the onset might happen during May 13-18, just around or slightly delayed than normal. It also expects a low-pressure area to form over the Andaman Sea and South Bay during the period ending June 4. It may be guided towards the southern Myanmar region.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit