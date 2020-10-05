Precursor to Bay low shows up over Gulf of Thailand

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
India Meteorological Department (IMD) says it has spotted a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand (to the East of the Andaman Sea/Bay of Bengal), a likely precursor to the formation of the anticipated new low-pressure area over the North Andaman Sea by Friday.
The low is expected to move north-westwards towards north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts with gradual intensification into a depression during the subsequent two-three days. This will trigger enhanced rainfall over North Andhra Pradesh during 11-13 October, the IMD said.
Meanwhile on Sunday, night temperatures fell over North-West India by -1.6 to -3.0 degrees Celsius across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Konkan, Goa and Kerala. The lowest minimum of 17.2 degrees Celsius was reported from familiar winter cold spots of Hissar and Narnaul in Haryana.
There has been no further progress in the withdrawal of the South-West Monsoon, with a prevailing low over North-West Bay and adjoining Odisha coast refusing to blink. More rain is forecast for Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and the plains of West Bengal until Thursday.
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday); over Jharkhand and Bihar on Tuesday and Wednesday; over Chhattisgarh from Monday to Wednesday; and over East Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is being forecast over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days with isolated heavy rainfall from Wednesday to Friday as the incoming cyclonic circulation from the South China Sea sets up the expected low-pressure area by Friday.
Meanwhile, global model forecasts said that the moderate to locally heavy rain over Peninsular India (except most of Kerala and Tamil Nadu) until October 13 may suddenly turn heavier during the 10 days from October 14 to 23, likely due to arrival of the North-East monsoon.
Even during the latter period, rains are expected to be heavier over Central and North Peninsula (Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh) while being above normal over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, save the extreme southern parts of the latter two states.
