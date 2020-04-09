PSS procurement limit enhanced to 40 quintals/farmer

A new world order will emerge after Covid-19
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
The government on Thursday said the daily procurement limit for pulses and oilseeds under its Price Support Scheme (PSS) has been enhanced to 40 quintals per farmer from 25 quintals earlier, in an official note from the Ministry of Agriculture.
This was one of the requests from State Agriculture Ministers during a video conference with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday evening. The decision was taken considering the difficulty farmers face to move around due to the lockdown.
Under PSS, the designated procurement agencies such as Nafed would procure pulses and oilseeds from farmers when the prices fall much below the minimum support price announced by the government.
This year, till January, the agencies purchased procured 52.83 lakh lkh tonnes (lt) of pulses and oilseeds spending ₹24,503 crore mainly from a dozen States, with Madhya Pradesh leading with a procurement of 22.91 lt, followed by Rajasthan with 15.58 lt.
According to a Nafed official, the limit was in place to ensure all farmers got an equal opportunity to sell their produce to the state-owned agencies.
