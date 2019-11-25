Pulses Prices

as on : 25-11-2019 02:25:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Mumbai(Mah)159.0078506910.009000410073.08
Rajkot(Guj)130.0066.671412.507275425053.16
Mumbai(Mah)109.0053506910.00530041001.92
Rajkot(Guj)55.00-29.493582.5040504250-1.82
Mumbai(Mah)40.0019006910.006000410015.38
Nargunda(Kar)34.0036194.00416543503.48
Mumbai(Mah)34.0016006910.007500410044.23
Barhaj(UP)34.0013.331068.0051805190-
Gauripur(ASM)30.00-7.69791.5065006500-
Rajkot(Guj)25.0078.57285.10600055009.09
Karvi(UP)22.50-25592.00406540808.40
Mumbai(Mah)15.006506910.009000410073.08
Rura(UP)10.00-54.55533.505000490013.64
Gazipur(UP)8.5021.43253.60504050405.00
Badayoun(UP)8.0033.33323.105150517512.94
Dadri(UP)8.006092.0065506400-
Atarra(UP)7.5087.5276.50410042001.23
Dadri(UP)7.00NC439.00525052008.25
Gazipur(UP)6.0033.33192.40560056201.82
Mehrauni(UP)6.00-33.33217.50345034004.55
Dadri(UP)6.00NC369.00660064509.09
Gazipur(UP)5.5037.5220.506980698020.34
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.102289.40520052000.97
Barmer(Raj)5.1070148.706000600011.63
Badayoun(UP)5.0011.11208.205850590069.57
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.0011.11205.005270520011.42
Dadri(UP)5.00NC371.00580057006.42
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67369.00570056000.88
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.704.44151.60675067500.75
Jalgaon(Mah)4.00-75266.0022255700-60.27
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00NC232.0058305810-
Mehrauni(UP)4.00-20434.504060395011.23
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.60-57.65249.906000630014.29
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.30-2.9483.808400810044.83
Asansol(WB)3.10-22.11186.859000890016.88
Ramanagara(Kar)3.0050127.0022002400-21.43
Rudauli(UP)3.00-47.37265.4054005235-
Asansol(WB)2.2029.41388.919700930064.41
Honnali(Kar)2.0010068.001160110033.33
Gangapur City(Raj)2.00-63.64549.5039874025-1.31
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.4016.6768.80465046603.33
Fatehpur(UP)1.30116.6717.707865766016.00
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-2538.8054855515-0.27
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-2548.30726072504.46
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202051.90515051257.29
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC80.00480047007.87
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC49.0048004800-
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1.00-2.003300--
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)1.00-2.003900--7.14
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.6726.5050205060-0.79
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC58.25565055506.10
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC61.607000635021.21
Sandila(UP)1.0011.1137.8047504660-
Naugarh(UP)0.80-33.3362.2052705230-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.70-501652.645950630036.78
Gangoh(UP)0.60-1.205635--
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-1.206550--
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-14.2921.307400737517.00
GreenPeas
Mumbai(Mah)47.00-12.96722.00600062005.26
Barmer(Raj)23.00228.57671.5040004150-9.09
Fatehabad(Har)12.2038.64110.7030002800150.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.7048.89200.8037003900-11.90
MasurDal
Mumbai(Mah)83.003.751586.00540053001.89
Dibrugarh(ASM)65.00-15.584032.00570057005.56
Bankura Sadar(WB)17.006.25364.0069006900-
Haathras(UP)12.00-201109.508300600038.33
Mihipurwa(UP)9.80-19.606000--
Gazipur(UP)6.5030201.305650565010.78
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67375.006650655013.68
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.50-12.5130.0066606640-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202055.806950675028.11
MoathDal
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.50141.94102.704850480024.36
Barmer(Raj)5.4012.5174.904850495015.48
Peas(Dry)
Asansol(WB)6.9013.11399.276200650021.57
Mehrauni(UP)4.00-20510.504550460013.75
Naugarh(UP)2.5013.64134.705200527518.18
Thinai(ItalianMillet)
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67223.0049004900NC
Gazipur(UP)4.00-13.04136.305070506017.91
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-2051.4053105270-
Published on November 25, 2019
