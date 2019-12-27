Pulses Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:06:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)148.0019610706.008250845011.49
Haathras(UP)89.40257.62785.904125420047.32
Haathras(UP)60.00202630.007300790015.87
Dibrugarh(ASM)55.00-8.331586.007600760014.29
Lucknow(UP)37.0023.331136.008150810040.52
Soharatgarh(UP)17.50165045.408180799031.09
Bareilly(UP)13.0023.81621.607850786031.60
Rajkot(Guj)10.00-33.33365.505250525016.67
Sitapur(UP)9.0012.5290.007210710029.91
Robertsganj(UP)8.00NC167.008290817535.90
Dadri(UP)8.0060224.008300830032.80
Dadri(UP)8.0014.29230.005600565027.27
Lalsot(Raj)6.9015168.3041254000-
Mirzapur(UP)6.00100150.008500861030.17
Basti(UP)5.00-37.571.008170806033.28
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-16.67136.708375833033.79
Kosikalan(UP)4.008.11149.608615856041.23
Mathura(UP)3.406.25106.808900885036.92
Karvi(UP)3.2023.0895.704950490021.62
Asansol(WB)3.102.99152.138300820027.69
Etawah(UP)3.00-14.2983.6083008400-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-14.2987.908020795028.32
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.80-20110.906900690015.00
Banda(UP)2.502538.908050805026.77
Mahoba(UP)2.40-22.58305.7049704925-
Nalbari(ASM)2.00-33.3356.6083508350-
Khedbrahma(Guj)2.00NC508.005602473029.92
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC22.0010400940055.22
Banda(UP)2.00-33.3381.0050504925-
Etah(UP)2.00NC69.808830885037.97
Kasganj(UP)2.00-16.6791.708750874038.89
Gazipur(UP)2.00100113.208370845032.86
Bindki(UP)2.0010013.0053705300-
Azamgarh(UP)1.805084.608210815033.50
Shamli(UP)1.8028.5752.608350832035.77
Kurnool(AP)1.7041.6716.104951529118.19
Chorichora(UP)1.60-2030.008185820040.64
Mothkur(UP)1.50-3.008050--
Fatehpur(UP)1.30NC51.808280832018.29
Farukhabad(UP)1.202051.3081008000-
Mainpuri(UP)1.2033.3350.509000903039.53
Sehjanwa(UP)1.205062.808200820042.11
Bindki(UP)1.205026.308250823025.00
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC45.004600460043.75
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-50668.006000670037.93
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC38.009600960015.66
Baberu(UP)1.00-37.526.304950490019.85
Jaunpur(UP)1.00-28.5726.908325820028.47
Khair(UP)1.00-44.449.605250505032.91
Achalda(UP)1.00NC32.0084008500-
Muskara(UP)1.00-37.5141.707650755023.39
Muskara(UP)1.00-41.1822.8048904850-
Jhijhank(UP)0.80-208.8083808370-
Bharthna(UP)0.80-11.1128.008500850036.00
Auraiya(UP)0.60-2513.608450850050.89
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)6.0050373.00435043004.82
Beans
Kota(Raj)565.501667.1925281.406350395076.39
Gauripur(ASM)140.00NC5070.0033004100-
Lalitpur(UP)100.00-9.098314.70428542957.53
Lucknow(UP)64.009.42859.5048204900-3.60
Lucknow(UP)51.00-5.561535.0065006250-
Bangalore(Kar)45.001255697.00107501150044.30
Rajkot(Guj)40.0017.32716.106600734546.67
Rajkot(Guj)31.50-404230.5040004150-3.61
Lucknow(UP)29.509.261301.507600739529.91
Lucknow(UP)28.505.561354.5054255400-1.36
Bangalore(Kar)26.0046301.0056005600-8.20
Kota(Raj)25.00-21.8825281.404070395013.06
Bareilly(UP)21.00501921.50512550753.54
Barhaj(UP)21.00-4.551404.005260526011.44
Bareilly(UP)18.00157.14806.507400735026.06
Soharatgarh(UP)16.50265049.00525051250.67
Mahoba(UP)16.4017.14929.3041854055-
Banda(UP)14.00-33.33710.50435041254.82
Soharatgarh(UP)14.00130049.7059255735-0.75
Bindki(UP)14.001300109.3049004900-3.16
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)13.00NC300.003000300030.43
Bangalore(Kar)10.00NC1101.008100810025.58
Mauranipur(UP)9.0032.35153.60426541206.63
Karvi(UP)8.506.25813.00427541803.01
Muskara(UP)8.4055.56345.9041804000-0.48
Dadri(UP)8.0033.33473.00575057500.88
Dadri(UP)8.0060487.0056505700-4.24
Dadri(UP)8.0033.33491.00655065505.65
Dadri(UP)8.0014.29561.00528052501.54
Kolar(Kar)7.0040474.002300310035.29
Ballia(UP)7.00-22.22262.0051605160-
Sitapur(UP)7.00NC485.107300731032.73
Sitapur(UP)7.00-2.78366.40515051756.19
Saharanpur(UP)7.007.69439.70595059304.39
Saharanpur(UP)7.00NC452.20528052851.54
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.3034.04406.40530053002.91
Mauranipur(UP)6.00-36.84145.50417543500.60
Mahoba(UP)5.507.84654.7042904275-
Mirzapur(UP)5.00150174.5081608125-
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-23.08632.206915674514.30
Safdarganj(UP)5.0011.11125.907400760023.33
Safdarganj(UP)5.00-50178.50524052505.86
Gurusarai(UP)4.80200251.40420042004.74
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)4.5028.57567.90416841510.87
Mirzapur(UP)4.5012.5241.00536052608.50
Gazipur(UP)4.205318.20510051004.94
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC256.00695069501.46
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-20697.3042804250-0.47
Mirzapur(UP)4.0033.33241.20588057907.30
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.00-20319.0059455945-
Rudauli(UP)3.70-11.9352.6052355260-
Asansol(WB)3.5111.78445.739800980060.66
Baberu(UP)3.50-50127.9042604050-
Pilibhit(UP)3.50-27.08251.00508051602.73
Gazipur(UP)3.206.67258.20570057006.15
Chorichora(UP)3.2014.2963.90524552558.14
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00100284.005275528011.52
Rampur(UP)3.00NC85.60530050507.07
Mathura(UP)3.00-14.29172.507700770026.23
Chorichora(UP)3.0087.557.9059105930-
Nalbari(ASM)2.5013.6499.4061006100-
Shamli(UP)2.50-44.4491.60527052507.99
Jaunpur(UP)2.4010076.60515051002.59
Dhrol(Guj)2.30-42.5108.0071006920-
Rampur(UP)2.20NC283.106270585026.67
Robertsganj(UP)2.2029.4163.10528552909.53
Shamli(UP)2.20NC81.406860691516.27
Honnali(Kar)2.0010090.002100270055.56
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC118.00116001160058.90
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC36.009300940034.78
Etah(UP)2.0011.11104.908100810027.56
Kasganj(UP)2.0025139.708030798025.08
Khalilabad(UP)2.00-4.005200-0.97
Achalda(UP)2.0066.6764.201120010500-
Hardoi(UP)2.0042.86147.905640545014.17
Basti(UP)1.80-5540.90596058303.83
Etah(UP)1.80-10118.20524052506.94
Etawah(UP)1.80-1097.80113001125078.66
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10124.60530053003.52
Azamgarh(UP)1.6060112.40601059403.18
Hardoi(UP)1.606.67120.6048304860-9.55
Jasdan(Guj)1.50-5055.007000678586.67
Basti(UP)1.50-66.6725.3072157000-
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC77.0080008100-
Farukhabad(UP)1.5050100.90475047504.40
Fatehpur(UP)1.505071.308080806012.85
Gangoh(UP)1.507.1424.6057955795-
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-20100.30524552453.55
Basti(UP)1.20-14.2981.20525052402.14
Lakhimpur(UP)1.2020117.6050105020-0.99
Gazipur(UP)1.2020274.707720772025.53
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC71.0049004800-
Khedbrahma(Guj)1.00-88.8936.006230580250.41
Chikkamagalore(Kar)1.00NC109.003000250057.15
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC169.0035004400118.75
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC59.0071007100-2.74
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC8.0051008500NC
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.00-9.091678.606700400076.32
Thirukovilur(TN)1.00NC197.007300730055.45
Thiryagadurgam(TN)1.00NC129.0068124601-
Mothkur(UP)1.0066.673.2075508000-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC25.2049004790-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-50440.20524052401.26
Mainpuri(UP)1.00-9.0985.408300808029.69
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00NC259.405250526012.90
Bindki(UP)1.0042.8644.208050805022.53
Fatehpur(UP)0.905043.5049004900-5.22
Muskara(UP)0.90-52.6347.306650685018.75
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2910.6052755280-
Auraiya(UP)0.80-2018.6054505400-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-11.1154.8053755380-4.02
Azamgarh(UP)0.7016.6729.107245710014.55
Jhijhank(UP)0.70-41.678.4052605220-
Etawah(UP)0.60NC44.30490048501.03
Chennangidal
Haathras(UP)58.60134.4571.806974622231.78
Bangalore(Kar)50.0013.642532.0046505600-10.58
Bangalore(Kar)46.0043.754867.00860085009.21
Lucknow(UP)46.0041.541150.007330712535.74
Lucknow(UP)27.0025.58762.008125805024.05
Bangalore(Kar)26.00-44.682272.008500830018.88
Gauripur(ASM)25.00-30.56674.0065006500-
Rajkot(Guj)24.00-50799.506750682528.57
Piriya Pattana(Kar)20.00-56.52663.004900455010.11
Jaunpur(UP)10.00733.3322.4076007100-
Dadri(UP)8.0014.29193.0066506600-
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.006.06227.807700770014.93
Mauranipur(UP)6.00-54.5538.4041755540-
Dadri(UP)6.00NC231.007400740015.63
Lalitpur(UP)5.0025227.5046504750-1.27
Saharanpur(UP)4.50-10132.707435742018.02
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC96.00695069505.30
Bindki(UP)4.0010022.006900676037.72
Asansol(WB)3.609.76147.649200920017.95
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.30-64.13433.306500610027.45
Goluwala(Raj)3.10-62.65360.3067006400-3.94
Hailakandi(ASM)3.00-2510.0075007500-
Nalbari(ASM)3.00NC67.208150815018.98
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC74.009600950023.08
Etawah(UP)2.0033.3376.908850870041.60
Rampur(UP)2.00NC95.806580625022.99
Fatehpur(UP)1.2033.3332.707815784015.61
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC37.007600830020.63
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC37.0028003500-26.32
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC37.7071007100-
Bindki(UP)1.0066.6728.107850786049.52
Dhrol(Guj)0.8014.297.2057905950-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.75-19.351679.566525601025.48
Bharthna(UP)0.60NC6.208800880051.72
GreenPeas
Rudrapur(Utr)400.004004364.007001100-36.36
Bangalore(Kar)56.0086.672494.008050780015.00
Barmer(Raj)41.80-56.282690.7039253850-6.55
Khalilabad(UP)35.00NC954.0018001600NC
Goluwala(Raj)30.10457.412338.2038263751-4.11
Lakhani(Guj)27.72-50556.3836753650-4.55
Panthawada(Guj)23.00-51.06250.0038153828-
Sitarganj(Utr)22.00-57.03782.7010001300-
Halvad(Guj)11.1268.48186.0836503550-12.05
Fatehabad(Har)10.80-6.09174.9020002200-33.33
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.50-17.39879.5015001500-
Sri Madhopur(Raj)6.90-68.921160.7037403690-6.50
Bijay Nagar(Raj)6.10-29.89347.2037003850-9.09
Haldwani(Utr)5.70-14.93259.2015002100-0.33
Vadgam(Guj)5.3070.9788.5037903642-5.67
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.60-21.74324.2037403600-5.32
Haridwar Union(Utr)3.002017.0010001030-16.67
Mahoba(UP)2.40NC9.6021802050-
Dhanera(Guj)2.10-4.203762-9.20
Kicchha(Utr)2.00-201055.8012001200NC
Vav(Guj)1.88-64.1919.9037183515-6.82
Sami(Guj)1.00-16.675.4036003575-9.55
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC58.50131001060057.83
Thara(Guj)0.70-46.1537.1037803690-8.63
MasurDal
Jorhat(ASM)450.0040.6217475.0072007200-
Dibrugarh(ASM)48.00-46.075594.00580058007.41
Sitapur(UP)23.00151061.006000603023.46
Lucknow(UP)21.00-43.241259.505425542510.71
Bankura Sadar(WB)15.00NC780.0041006800-
Dadri(UP)7.00-12.5491.006700670017.54
Saharanpur(UP)6.50-18.75522.806810672520.96
Banda(UP)5.5045024.405275517013.93
Imphal(Man)4.20-2.33167.8075007500-
Gazipur(UP)2.2010252.70554055406.54
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.0066.67191.4068206800-
Fatehpur(UP)1.505017.30550054006.80
Shamli(UP)1.50-4064.606825682530.25
Basti(UP)1.40-4421.2057405840-
Bindki(UP)0.80NC42.00540054004.25
MoathDal
Sridungargarh(Raj)156.00-312.005368--
Barmer(Raj)20.40-24.16533.704800470014.29
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-89.69333.705055470024.81
Peas(Dry)
Mauranipur(UP)9.80180115.804850500012.79
Banda(UP)8.00NC347.505000430017.65
Asansol(WB)6.207.83508.336200610026.53
Dindori(MP)5.167229.623500350075.00
Lalitpur(UP)5.0066.67494.30470048854.44
Sahiyapur(UP)5.00NC495.205200518011.11
Saharanpur(UP)4.5080168.104840487012.56
Basti(UP)3.00-25217.005700519022.58
Etawah(UP)3.00NC145.005100510017.92
Jaunpur(UP)1.5087.542.80550054609.56
Kannauj(UP)1.308.3376.105000510014.94
Farukhabad(UP)1.202039.005200515052.94
Gurusarai(UP)1.20-61.29183.505150510018.39
Thinai(ItalianMillet)
Sehjanwa(UP)50.00233.33180.005210522073.67
Lucknow(UP)42.0027.272181.005510528010.64
Bareilly(UP)23.0027.78391.804960497535.89
Soharatgarh(UP)11.00816.6728.505200493011.47
Robertsganj(UP)10.0066.67106.005300527570.14
Mahoba(UP)9.1046.77809.40460044906.16
Dadri(UP)8.00NC317.00485048506.59
Gazipur(UP)5.4020179.105400540025.58
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.002526.0032001600-
Muskara(UP)3.50NC130.204760470010.70
Ballia(UP)2.00-5094.505360532528.85
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-11.1170.2052355250-
Published on December 27, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)