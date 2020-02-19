Pulses Prices

as on : 19-02-2020 10:41:13 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Sehjanwa(UP)40.0014.2975.0052355230-
Gorakhpur(MP)18.90-21.903350--
Ruperdeeha(UP)4.0010066.0062506250-
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00-8.005400--
Lakhimpur(UP)1.60-27.2757.2050005020-4.03
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC72.0024002400-20.00
Published on February 19, 2020
