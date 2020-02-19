Pulses Prices

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Beans
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|40.00
|14.29
|75.00
|5235
|5230
|-
|Gorakhpur(MP)
|18.90
|-
|21.90
|3350
|-
|-
|Ruperdeeha(UP)
|4.00
|100
|66.00
|6250
|6250
|-
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|2.00
|-
|8.00
|5400
|-
|-
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|1.60
|-27.27
|57.20
|5000
|5020
|-4.03
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|72.00
|2400
|2400
|-20.00
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512261240 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...