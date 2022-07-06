Rain deficit shrinks to 2 per cent as monsoon remains active over Central India 

All-India rain deficit has shrunk to two per cent even as individual deficits over the four homogenous regions also moderated after the monsoon entered into an active phase from late June and has carried on ever since. Central India and North-West India have cut down its deficit but, at the same time, the surplus over East and North-East has eroded to 10 per cent as of yesterday (Tuesday) from a peak of 22 per cent earlier, indicating how the monsoon clouds have left it towards Central and adjoining North-West India.

Rain deficits moderate

The rain deficit is down to just one per cent over North-West India and -14 per cent over Central India (from a bleeding -31 per cent earlier). The deficit has levelled out over the South Peninsula. Indications are that the active monsoon may not stop with the prevailing low-pressure area that has sped away from Odisha to East Gujarat region this (Wednesday) morning. In fact, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has picked a successor cyclonic circulation over the North-West Bay of Bengal on Wednesday which will take up the mantle as the predecessor signs out into the North Arabian Sea and becomes inconsequent.

Clouds over Gujarat coast

Elsewhere, the all-important monsoon trough continues to be active and south of its normal position (signalling its intensity). Its western end nestles with the ‘low’ over East Gujarat while its trunk passes through Indore, Pendra Road, and Gopalpur and south-eastwards into East-Central Bay of Bengal, acting as a perfect conduit for monsoon flows and moisture inland. From its current vantage point over East Gujarat, the ‘low’ would be able to mop up incremental moisture from the North Arabian Sea in the immediate vicinity, that explains the humongous cloud build-up along the coast from Nalia, Mandvi, Mundra, Okha, Dwarka, Porbandar, Kadach, Mangrol, Veraval, Kodinar, Una, Mahuva to Talaja on Wednesday morning.

Offshore trough truncated

The offshore trough continues to run truncated from Gujarat coast to Maharashtra coast due to the combined presence of the ‘low’ and the monsoon trough, two systems accounting for a bulk of the strong monsoon flows feeding that region. The successor circulation over the North-West Bay appears to have crossed inland over Odisha and Chhattisgarh and is already exerting its pull over the rest of the monsoon flows blasting into the rest of the West Coast from Konkan to Coastal Karnataka. A five-day outlook from the IMD predicted fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Isolated to scattered rainfall activity is also likely over Uttar Pradesh during this period.

Widespread rain forecast

It will be isolated heavy rainfall over Telangana on Friday and Saturday; Marathwada until Friday; Coastal Karnataka from Thursday to Sunday; South Interior Karnataka and Kerala until Saturday; Odisha until Friday; and over East Madhya Pradesh until Sunday. It will be isolated heavy to very heavy until Sunday; Saurashtra and Kutch until Friday; Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday; West Madhya Pradesh on Friday; Vidarbha on Friday and Saturday; Chhattisgarh on Thursday and Friday; and over Odisha on Saturday. It will be scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa until Friday; isolated extremely heavy over South Gujarat on Friday; along the ghats of Madhya Maharashtra until Friday; and over Saurashtra and Kutch on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain for North-West India

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during next two days and fairly widespread to widespread with isolated thunderstorms and lightning from Thursday to Saturday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from Thursday to Sunday; West Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday; East Rajasthan, today and West Rajasthan, tomorrow. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over West Rajasthan on Friday and Saturday and East Rajasthan from Thursday to Saturday.

Monsoon enters Pakistan

The US Climate Prediction Centre attributed the strong monsoon to ‘enhanced convection (cloud-building) associated with both La Nina and a visiting Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave feeding into the Asian monsoon.’ It saw a ‘healthy monsoon’ trough extending from South Asia south-eastward across South-East Asia and the West Pacific. The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the monsoon had entered the country from North-East Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 1, a day after it covered entire India and extended its reach. Overall, it sees a tendency for above normal precipitation during the season (July-August-September).