Agri inputs player Rallis India Limited has announced the establishment of a new automated 8,000 tonnes Water-Soluble Fertiliser (WSF) plant in Akola, Maharashtra. This strategic initiative underscores Rallis India’s commitment to innovation, advancing sustainable agriculture practices and enhancing farm productivity, the company said in a statement. The company has invested ₹11.5 crore in the WSF plant at Akola.

Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & CEO of Rallis India Limited, said, “Water-soluble fertiliser forms a crucial element within the Integrated Plant Nutrient Management System, a sustainable approach to comprehensive and balanced crop nutrition confirmed worldwide through extensive research over several decades. Rallis India has developed WSF products tailored for both foliar and fertigation applications, adhering closely to the best of sustainable product stewardship. These products will play a pivotal role in improving soil health, enhancing nutrient uptake, and promoting balanced crop nutrition, thereby contributing to sustainable agricultural development.”

Rallis India’s investment in the Akola WSF plant reflects its dedication to technological prowess and operational efficiency, signalling transformative changes in agriculture and sustainable development in the Vidarbha region. With its robust research base, advanced manufacturing facility, dedicated field force, and relentless pursuit of improvement, Rallis India aims to become one of the top three players in the customised WSF business in India by FY28.